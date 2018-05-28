Kids getting ready to dance Out of the Box with QPAC

More than 100 Redbank Plains State School students are preparing for Queensland Performing Arts Centre's 2018 Out of the Box Festival which opens next month.

KIDS at Redbank Plains are getting their dancing shoes ready ahead of QPAC's Out of the Box Festival.

The program is for children eight years and under and opens on June 26.

Redbank Plains State School is one of 35 schools across Queensland taking part in Dance... Like No One is Watching, which will culminate in dance parties celebrating music and movement at the Festival.

The production encourages young students to connect, build relationships, work as a team and celebrate dance itself. The project offers a shared journey for students and their teachers through movement, music and creative expression.

Through Out of the Box, more than 2500 Queensland children from Prep to Year 4 learn, rehearse and perform a dance routine with their classmates.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said Redbank Plains State School was one of 14 schools and kindergartens across the state participating in the 2017-18 Artist in Residence program.

"The $200,000 Artists in Residence (AIR) program 2017-18, supported through Arts Queensland and Education Queensland, connects artists and arts organisations with students and teachers to boost creativity and education outcomes," Minister Enoch said.

"Since the AIR program began in 2009, it has delivered arts and cultural experiences to more than 120 schools and thousands of students across the state.

"I know the students at Redbank Plains State School are really excited to create a giant dance party for the 2018 Out of the Box Festival," she said.

Evan Willis and John Kotzasrear with Sophie Bambrick, Lyndon Cronin and Ella Owers.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre relished its role in creating opportunities for children to increase their passion for learning and develop their sense of self and others through participation in the arts.

"Students from Redbank Plains State School represent multiple cultures and the feedback from the school has been that dance offers a wonderful way for students to communicate and relate to each other even if they may not speak the same language," Mr Kotzas said.

For the full program and Day Pass bookings go to www.outoftheboxfestival.com.au or call 136-246.