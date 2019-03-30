Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THUMB: Oxley MP Milton Dick with students from Woodcrest Early Education and Preschool.
THUMB: Oxley MP Milton Dick with students from Woodcrest Early Education and Preschool. Contributed
Health

Kids getting a good serve with school veggies

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Mar 2019 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG children at the Woodcrest Early Education Centre are ensuring they are getting a good serve of fruit and vegetables by growing their own patch.

Last week the children hosted Oxley MP Milton Dick, who spent time with the children and participated in the Vegie Fun for Everyone Program.

Mr Dick donned the gardening gloves and helped the children plant spinach seeds.

"The children were excited to show Milton the germinated tomato, cucumber and capsicum seeds from last week's planting and he helped them to measure their growth,” Woodcrest teacher Renee Shumack said.

The Vegie Fun for Everyone program aims to develop positive attitudes towards vegetables in a play-based format.

Only 3 per cent of four to eight-year old Australian children meet national vegetable intake guidelines.

"Familiarity strongly influences young children's food preferences, so early childhood is a crucial time for interventions that will influence lifelong tastes and food preferences,” Ms Shumack said.

"Over 12 weeks, different vegetables are introduced fortnightly.

"The fortnightly program includes show and tell, where vegetables are introduced and explored, a farming day, where children plant seeds and watch them grow, a veggie creation art and craft day and even a cooking day.

"Children are also provided with take home packs of the week's vegetables for parents to cook with.”

The centre was also presented with Australian and Aboriginal flags

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teenager steps in to save the day for two young children

    premium_icon Teenager steps in to save the day for two young children

    News When 15-year-old Alex Vayro saw a potentially disastrous situation unfolding before him, he didn't hesitate jumping into action.

    • 30th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
    State 'fobs-off' crucial fix of congested city intersection

    premium_icon State 'fobs-off' crucial fix of congested city intersection

    Politics Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey shifted the blame

    • 30th Mar 2019 6:39 AM
    Dairy farmer's lapse brings road catastrophe

    premium_icon Dairy farmer's lapse brings road catastrophe

    Crime He initially claimed he had swerved to miss a kangaroo

    How you can be part of our landmark Future Ipswich campaign

    premium_icon How you can be part of our landmark Future Ipswich campaign

    Community We know it's not enough to give you the data, we must work together