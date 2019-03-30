Kids getting a good serve with school veggies

THUMB: Oxley MP Milton Dick with students from Woodcrest Early Education and Preschool.

THUMB: Oxley MP Milton Dick with students from Woodcrest Early Education and Preschool. Contributed

YOUNG children at the Woodcrest Early Education Centre are ensuring they are getting a good serve of fruit and vegetables by growing their own patch.

Last week the children hosted Oxley MP Milton Dick, who spent time with the children and participated in the Vegie Fun for Everyone Program.

Mr Dick donned the gardening gloves and helped the children plant spinach seeds.

"The children were excited to show Milton the germinated tomato, cucumber and capsicum seeds from last week's planting and he helped them to measure their growth,” Woodcrest teacher Renee Shumack said.

The Vegie Fun for Everyone program aims to develop positive attitudes towards vegetables in a play-based format.

Only 3 per cent of four to eight-year old Australian children meet national vegetable intake guidelines.

"Familiarity strongly influences young children's food preferences, so early childhood is a crucial time for interventions that will influence lifelong tastes and food preferences,” Ms Shumack said.

"Over 12 weeks, different vegetables are introduced fortnightly.

"The fortnightly program includes show and tell, where vegetables are introduced and explored, a farming day, where children plant seeds and watch them grow, a veggie creation art and craft day and even a cooking day.

"Children are also provided with take home packs of the week's vegetables for parents to cook with.”

The centre was also presented with Australian and Aboriginal flags