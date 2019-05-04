Kids get the need for speed ahead of drag showcase

PROMO PUSH: A Billy Cart Dash will be held at Orion Shopping Centre to launch the Winternats. (clockwise from back ) James Lowday, Teanah Littlewood, Liezel Gouws and Karl Schulz.

PROMO PUSH: A Billy Cart Dash will be held at Orion Shopping Centre to launch the Winternats. (clockwise from back ) James Lowday, Teanah Littlewood, Liezel Gouws and Karl Schulz. Rob Williams

PROMOTERS of Ipswich's premier drag racing event hope a blast from the past can help whip up a celebratory atmosphere.

Willowbank Raceway marketing manager Rob Oberg said this year's Billy Cart Dash at Orion Shopping Centre was part of a big day of festivities designed to get motor racing fans ready for the 2019 Winternats.

Members of the Ipswich Men's Shed got to work back in February on eight specially-designed billy carts that will be used in the day of racing on Main St on May 26 - a fortnight ahead of the drag racing extravaganza at Willowbank.

Children aged 13 and under will be invited to take part in the race, which will take place on a flat, 35m-track with one team member pushing while the other steers the cart.

The billy cart race will be combined with a number of other events, including driver autograph signing and ticket giveaways.

"They used to do the billy cart race in the middle of town on Brisbane St to launch the Winternats back in the '90s,” Mr Oberg said.

"There are sections for boys and girls and it will be run like a tennis tournament, where the winner goes through to the next round.

"The Men's Shed has done a fantastic job building the carts for us,” he said.

Registrations will open this week. For more information, visit orionspringfieldcentral.com.au.