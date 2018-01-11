Kids get taste of Commonwealth Games fun

IPSWICH families are getting in on the Commonwealth Games spirit, baking the event's mascot using a local business's cookie cutter mold.

Springfield Lakes' Sweet Themes specialises in the wholesale of cookie products and as a 2018 Commonwealth Games official sub-licensee, has created a limited edition Borobi Collection cookie cutter set.

The surf loving, six-foot koala is blue with shades of yellow and a bright red nose, with his name deriving from the local Aboriginal Yugambeh word for koala.

Sweet Themes owner Karenza Hill said the product had been popular with Queensland families since going on sale last August.

"We're a wholesaler, but we have had stores on the Gold Coast and online buying our products who say their main customers are local families,” Ms Hill said.

"Borobi is obviously a very cute koala and I'm hoping he becomes as popular as Matilda the Kangaroo who is still recognised after all these years.

"The official colours of Borobi are included in the kit as edible art paint, so all people need to do is put the fondant on the cookie and paint it.”

The cookie cutter set features Borobi, a map of Australia, a Boomerang and a cookie recipe.

Redbank Plains siblings Kaityn Haynes ,8, Amity Haynes, 6, and Blair Haynes, 3, have always loved baking and mum Jenna Radford said the Borobi cookies had been especially fun for her kids.

"I've always enjoyed baking and I introduced my kids to it as soon as they were old enough to sit up at the kitchen bench,” Miss Radford said.

"My kids found the Borobi set easy to use and got a lot of joy out of it and even had to hold back tears when eating the cookies because they'd enjoyed making them so much.

"They all love sport too and are quite competitive, so being able to associate cooking with the Commonwealth Games is really cool and I know that when it comes on the TV my kids will be able to say they know Borobi because they've baked him.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held at the Gold Coast from April 4-18.

To see a full list of Borobi Collection cookie cutter set stockists visit the Sweet Themes: website www.sweetthemes.com.au.