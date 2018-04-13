Kids get life lesson

Ethan and Aurora Freebairn aged 6 and 7 get a free shoe lace tying lesson thanks to Ascent Footwear and Athlete's Foot at Orion.

Ethan and Aurora Freebairn aged 6 and 7 get a free shoe lace tying lesson thanks to Ascent Footwear and Athlete's Foot at Orion. Carly Morrissey

SPRINGFIELD mum Samantha Freebairn thinks Ascent's free shoe lace tying lessons are amazing.

Her kids Aurora, 7 and Ethan, 6 have been learning to tie their laces at home but were struggling.

"We've been trying to teach the kids, once they've grown beyond Velcro shoes you have to play a bit of catch up," Mrs Freebairn said.

"Athlete's Foot told us about the shoe tying lessons and they've learnt in 15 minutes with some simple strategies."

Ascent North Queensland and Northern Territory area manager Dale Hardingham said the shoe lace tying workshops were held in shopping centres all over Australia during the school holidays in partnership with The Athlete's Foot.

Once complete the kids receive a certificate.

Ascent North QLD/ NT Area Manager Dale Hardingham with Ethan and Aurora Freebairn who just learned how to tie their shoe laces. Carly Morrissey

"We have also taught over 86000 kids at 475 different schools across Australia," Mr Hardingham said.

"And yes, the lessons are completely free!"

Ascent Footwear is a locally owned and operated Brisbane based, footwear manufacturer.

"As the premium school shoe supplier to Australian families, we feel it is our social responsibility to do this and at times its challenging keeping up with demand from schools reaching out to us.

"We provide custom made little shoes with coloured laces and strategically tied knots all designed to help kids remember the nine steps to tying laces.

"The lessons are designed for ages five and up and all kids who participate will get a little prize at the end which is great for scrapbooks or to sit proudly on nanna's fridge.

"Traditionally we are able to get most five year olds to tie their laces confidently in 15 minutes."

The lessons involve teaching the kids nine steps using a tree metaphor.