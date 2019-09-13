Kids get head start with buy-to-rent parents

Real estate agent Darren Boettcher has seen an increase in the number of parents buying properties for their children to rent.

Real estate agent Darren Boettcher has seen an increase in the number of parents buying properties for their children to rent. Rob Williams

MORE parents are buying houses and then renting them to their children in a bid to help them get started on the property ladder, according to one Ipswich real estate agent.

LJ Hooker Ipswich/Fernvale sales director Darren Boettcher said mums and dads were taking advantage of the property boom to help set their children up for the future.

"In the past, we have seen more investors in the market, but now we are starting to see more home owners buying property," he said.

"I am finding a lot of people are wanting to help their kids, and what they are doing is buying the property and then having the kids rent it.

"That way the kids are paying off the property for the parents, but it will effectively become theirs as one day as well."

Mr Boettcher, who is also the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) Zone Chairman for Ipswich, said he recently sold a house in Raceview to a couple who bought it solely for their children.

"What I am finding is everything up to that $300,000 mark is selling very quickly so young kids can get a leg up," he said.

"There has been a spike in the market in the cheaper end of properties and in land sales.

"With interest rates being historically low, people are starting to realise its now or never."

Mr Boettcher said many families were also choosing to buy land where they could then custom build their own home to cater for extra family members.

"People are adding in an separate kitchens, living areas and bedrooms to their properties," he said.

"It's a popular option for people who have lost their husbands or wives and are moving in with their kids.

"That way everyone can still live under the same roof, but still have their own space."

"If you have a separate granny flat dwelling on the land, it triggers more fees for the council."

Suburbs such as Raceview, Flinders View, North Ipswich and Brassall are still performing well and attracting plenty of buyers.

But Mr Boettcher said he was keeping a very close eye on one suburb in particular.

"Inquiry levels for Redbank Plains are very hot. It's actually through the roof," he said.

"I am calling Redbank Plains 'Red Hot Plains' because it is going off, and it has been for a few years."