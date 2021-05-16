Kids gear among large haul stolen from rugby club

Swifts Rugby League Club was broken into this past weekend. Picture: Swifts Rugby League

MEMBERS of an Ipswich rugby league club have been left reeling after heartless thieves last week targeted their clubhouse.

The break and enter at the headquarters of Swifts Rugby League Club reportedly took place after hours last weekend.

Offenders, of which there are alleged to be multiple, made off with a large haul including ride-on mowers, raffle items and children’s gear.

Club chairman Craig Patrick spoke exclusively with the Queensland Times last week, labelling the incident “disappointing and inconvenient.”

It came following a busy day of trade at the Purga homeground on Saturday.

“It was a very successful day from gate takings to canteen sales,” Mr Patrick said.

“We had two home games on the weekend, we had 21 junior sides at our home ground on the Saturday.”

He said club officials left the ground about 5pm that evening and returned about 10am on Sunday.

“We assume that because everybody saw how big of a day it was, some people wanted to check out what we had in our facilities,” Mr Patrick said.

“We didn’t notice anything at first, until we walked around the corner and saw the doors forced open and locks broken.”

Upon inspection, club officials realised the extent of what had been taken.

“They took game balls for juniors; they took two lots of jerseys,” he said.

“They went into our cold room and took the three meat trays which we use to make money for the kids and stuff.

“They went through the offices and took broncos jersey that we had signed, a bunch of things that we were raffling off at the end of the end.”

Several laptops, a printer, a quantity of alcohol as well as kids football boots were also taken.

“The biggest damage was in the maintenance shed, that we didn’t realise about until later on in the day,” Mr Patrick said.

A ride-on mower, a trailer, a push mower and two whipper snippers were among the haul.

“We didn’t want to make a big song and noise to the players, we just went through and started tallying up what was taken.”

Mr Patrick said he suspected multiple offenders were involved.

He said a nearby construction site had likely captured the offenders on CCTV, which had since been handed into police.

“You’re basically stealing from kids, mate, it’s a pretty low act.”

Fortunately, the community has rallied to support the club in the wake of the incident.

“We’ve been very well supported; it’s restored my faith in human kind.”

“Thank you to the community, the Yamanto and Goodna Police as well.”

“Rebel sport have been really helpful too.”

No arrests have been made over the incident as yet.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

