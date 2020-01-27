Kids found murdered, mum ‘collapsed’

A horrified dad came home to find his three kids dead and their nurse mum collapsed in the street in a gruesome triple murder.

Andrew McGinley was told by cops to stay away after he arrived at the house in Dublin where a chilling note on the window read: "Don't go upstairs, call 999".

Police had just moments before discovered siblings Conor, aged nine, Darragh, aged seven, and Carla, aged three, dead on the floor with fears they may have been suffocated.

Deirdre Morley - believed to be the children's mother - was found in a "disorientated state" by a taxi driver.

She was taken back to the home unconscious when the haunting note was discovered pinned on the window sill - with emergency crews scrambled.

Conor, Darragh and Carla pictured with their father Andrew McGinley. Picture: Supplied



TRAGIC DISCOVERY

A source told The Irish Sun: "Neighbours saw the lady concerned collapse on the street shortly before 8pm and contacted the father to say ­something was wrong, that was the first sign of any trouble.

"The father arrived at the house after the gardai (Irish police) had arrived and they told him not to go inside, to not go up the stairs. It was an incredibly distressing scene.

"Understandably he is beyond distraught and he is being looked after by relatives. It's a tragedy beyond belief."

Cops believe the tragic youngsters didn't die of natural causes - with earlier reports suggesting they may have been drugged or poisoned.

'WE'RE SHAKING'

Police confirmed a post-mortem had taken place to establish a cause of death but the results will not be released for operational reasons.

The home has now been sealed off with police treating the tragedy as "unexplained". They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the grim discovery.

Horrified locals say the family had moved to the area around a year ago.

One neighbour said: "It doesn't seem real. I'll be honest we're shaking."

'UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY'

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the horror as an "unimaginable tragedy".

She added: "My thoughts are with everybody impacted.

"This is a really tight-knit community, it's a small area, it's a quiet area and it's just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

"It's so tragic. It's unbelievable that three young people's lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case."

A police spokesman said: "Gardai are currently attending the scene of an incident at a domestic house in Newcastle, Co. Dublin.

"The bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, have been discovered.

"Gardai are currently investigating the circumstances of their unexplained deaths."