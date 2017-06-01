Kids favourite cartoons on the big screen

Robelle Domain Parklands will screen all the kids' favourite ABC2 TV shows every Thursday from 9am-2pm as part of its Family Fun in the Sun free event.

IF YOU'RE looking to get outside with the kids, why not head down to Robelle Domain Parklands today to catch some cartoons on the big screen.

Kids can enjoy Play School and the rest of the ABC2 gang from 9am-2pm while having a run around in the sun.

The program for today is as follows:

9:00am Sesame Street (G)

9:30am Play School (G)

10:00am Bananas In Pyjamas (G)

10:10am Wallykazam! (G)

10:35am Playdate (G)

10:40am Timmy Time (G)

10:50am Bing (G)

11:00am Clangers (G)

11:10am Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood (G)

11:25am Five Minutes More (G)

11:30am In The Night Garden (G)

12:00pm Sesame Street (G)

12:30pm Play School (G)

1:00pm Lah-Lah's Adventures (G)

1:15pm Puffin Rock (G)

1:20pm hoopla doopla! (G)

1:35pm This Is Scarlett And Isaiah (G)

1:40pm Olivia (G)

1:55pm Curious George (G)

Family Fun in the Sun is a free event for all and will be held every Thursday from 9am-2pm at Robelle Domain Parklands.