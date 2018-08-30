Kids empty piggy banks to be a farmer for a day

Rhiannon Keyte Full Profile Login to follow

THE Ipswich community has banded together to support drought-affected farmers, with local schools and community groups raising thousands.

Silkstone State School raised over $2000, with the student council deciding to take part in radio station hit105's 'Fiver for a Farmer' initiative, with all funds going to Rural Aid.

Students brought in a gold coin donation and dressed as farmers for a day.

Deputy Principal Sally-Anne Weise said that the response from students was impressive, with some students emptying their piggy banks and donating their entire savings to the cause.