Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Kids commit three offences in four hours

Claudia Williams
by
23rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIDS as young as 12 allegedly set wheelie bins on fire in three separate incidents during a four-hour period in Cherbourg.

A 12-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with under the the Youth Justice Act after allegedly taking a wheelie bin and setting it on fire at a residence on Barber St at 8.45pm on July 18.

Two hours later, offenders allegdly took a wheelie bin and set it on fire at another address on Barber St at 10.45pm.

As a result a 12-year-old boy is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

About 90 minutes later, at 12.15am on July 19, offenders allegedly took a wheelie bin and set it on fire on Barambah Ave.

As a result, a 12-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police could not confirm whether the alleged offences were committed by the same boy.

cherbourg crime south burnett crime youth crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Judge's ire as 'versatile' criminal refuses to stop drugs

    premium_icon Judge's ire as 'versatile' criminal refuses to stop drugs

    Crime 'You have shown great criminal versatility': Car restorer Scott James Germon cops a dressing down in court as he is jailed over methamphetamine possession

    Rural man fears for future of council's mobile library truck

    premium_icon Rural man fears for future of council's mobile library truck

    Council News Ipswich's mobile library has about 2000 items on board

    Paul Pisasale extortion trial: Jury considers verdict

    premium_icon Paul Pisasale extortion trial: Jury considers verdict

    Council News The jurors in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s extortion trial have been given...

    CATCH UP: Five must read sports yarns you may have missed

    CATCH UP: Five must read sports yarns you may have missed

    News Injury, superstar teachers, these are the stories you need to read.