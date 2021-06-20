Kids cancer charity helping Mackay family raising funds

When Jess Abdullah's son Alfie was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the eye, she did not know how he would cope with the treatments.

Alfie was three years old when he was diagnosed and because of the rarity of Retinoblastoma, he was required to fly to Brisbane with his mother every month to receive chemotherapy.

Mrs Abdullah said she was concerned the treatment would cause significant financial strain on the family.

"When your child first gets diagnosed, it's such an overwhelming time," she said.

"Redkite's financial services have been great, just knowing there was some extra support there when we needed it."

Jessica Abdullah with her son Alfie. Picture: Redkite

Redkite is a child's cancer charity that helps with the financial burden placed on parents or families suffering.

Coles Express has partnered with Redkite in a 'round-up' drive, where shoppers at the supermarket chain can opt to round up their spend and donate it to the charity.

More than 2400 families received financial help from Redkite in 2020; a number that had increased with the impact of Covid-19.

Redkite's fundraising general manager Tatiana Isaacs said the importance of the charity could not be understated.

"Childhood cancer can be completely overwhelming, it's clear that more than ever families needed our support," she said.

"We strongly encourage people to go to their local Coles Express during Redkite week, and play a part in helping these families."

Coles Express customers have donated more than $2 million in Redkite week since 2019, with the dates for donation running from 21-27.

