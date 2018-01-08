Kid’s brutal homework response

Doing homework is not something that many kids enjoy doing, particularly when you have to do it over the Christmas break.
So when one child was told that he finally had to do his English homework that he had left until the last minute he didn't hold back on how he felt about the issue.
Lisa Vale posted a picture of her seven-year-old son Angus's homework to Twitter, after he had completed it in the sassiest way possible.
He was tasked with creating sentences that had to include one of the following words: over, one, little, can, two, that, out, said, off and three
Angus, clearly upset with having to do any homework at all, decided to get a bit creative with his responses.
Reminded my kid he needed to do his homework he put off for 3 wks during break. This is his finished work. Only 7 and already #TrollingHisTeacher 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DQPipi30UU— Lisa Vale (@LisaVale) January 5, 2018