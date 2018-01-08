Kid’s brutal homework response

This seven-year-old boy certainly didn't hold back in expressing exactly how he felt about his Christmas homework. Picture: Lisa Vale/Twitter

Doing homework is not something that many kids enjoy doing, particularly when you have to do it over the Christmas break.

So when one child was told that he finally had to do his English homework that he had left until the last minute he didn't hold back on how he felt about the issue.

Lisa Vale posted a picture of her seven-year-old son Angus's homework to Twitter, after he had completed it in the sassiest way possible.

He was tasked with creating sentences that had to include one of the following words: over, one, little, can, two, that, out, said, off and three

Angus, clearly upset with having to do any homework at all, decided to get a bit creative with his responses.