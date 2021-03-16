Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students’ bags were left exposed in a storm during a bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.
Students’ bags were left exposed in a storm during a bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.
Education

Kids await compo for damaged phones, laptops

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Department of Education says it is working closely with an Ipswich high school to sort out compensation for families after students were forced to leave bags containing phones and laptops in the pouring rain while being evacuated during a bomb scare.

Ipswich State High School was given the all clear by police after a second bomb threat in as many weeks last Thursday.

Parents reported their children had to leave school bags, which were holding valuables such as tablets, smart phones and laptops, out in the open on a school oval during a heavy downpour.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

A department spokesman said it is supporting the Brassall school in working with families to assess the damage.

“As a result of rain during last week’s evacuation procedure, there are concerns that some student belongings may have been damaged,” he said.

“(Ipswich State High School) is preparing a report to be considered under the department’s Resource Replacement Scheme (RRS), which can provide support to Queensland state schools and students for the loss of educational resources and equipment.

“The department will continue working with the school.”

The spokesman said this would include personal items and not just items owned by the school.

READ MORE: Major truck, trailer retailer opens new store in Ipswich

According to the scheme, it will be up to principal Simon Riley to lodge the claims within two months.

Photographic evidence will be used to support claims for damaged items.

The department did not confirm how long this process could take.

“Devices that have been damaged will have to be tested by departmental staff, and the school is working closely with the department to resolve these issues,” the school said in a statement.

“The best method of contact with be via the BYoX email address 2069_BYOX@eq.edu.au.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Premium Content Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Education Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the pledge to fully aircondition every state school in Queensland by mid next year. After a sweltering summer, some Ipswich schools...

        Man in 20s hospitalised after motorised scooter crash

        Premium Content Man in 20s hospitalised after motorised scooter crash

        News The accident comes almost a month since another man was rushed to hospital in a...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        BUSTED: Police crackdown at popular hiking spot

        Premium Content BUSTED: Police crackdown at popular hiking spot

        Crime Heavy police presence is set to continue in a bid to kerb anti-social behaviour at...