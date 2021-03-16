Kids await compo for damaged phones, laptops

Students’ bags were left exposed in a storm during a bomb threat at Ipswich State High School on March 11.

THE Department of Education says it is working closely with an Ipswich high school to sort out compensation for families after students were forced to leave bags containing phones and laptops in the pouring rain while being evacuated during a bomb scare.

Ipswich State High School was given the all clear by police after a second bomb threat in as many weeks last Thursday.

Parents reported their children had to leave school bags, which were holding valuables such as tablets, smart phones and laptops, out in the open on a school oval during a heavy downpour.

A department spokesman said it is supporting the Brassall school in working with families to assess the damage.

“As a result of rain during last week’s evacuation procedure, there are concerns that some student belongings may have been damaged,” he said.



“(Ipswich State High School) is preparing a report to be considered under the department’s Resource Replacement Scheme (RRS), which can provide support to Queensland state schools and students for the loss of educational resources and equipment.

“The department will continue working with the school.”



The spokesman said this would include personal items and not just items owned by the school.

According to the scheme, it will be up to principal Simon Riley to lodge the claims within two months.

Photographic evidence will be used to support claims for damaged items.

The department did not confirm how long this process could take.

“Devices that have been damaged will have to be tested by departmental staff, and the school is working closely with the department to resolve these issues,” the school said in a statement.



“The best method of contact with be via the BYoX email address 2069_BYOX@eq.edu.au.”

