Three are due to face court today after a man was held against his will and forced to withdraw money from his ATM.
Crime

Kidnapping ordeal started with online chat

by Judith Kerr
17th Jul 2019 9:47 AM
A MAN who was the victim of an alleged extortion and kidnapping south of Brisbane yesterday, told police he was lured to a home by a woman he met on social media.

Three people were held in custody overnight over the alleged kidnapping which allegedly occurred when a 27-year-old Everton Park man went to a Crestmead address yesterday morning.

Police said the man had arranged to visit the house in Hakea St after talking to a woman online for more than a month.

Police said the man went to an address in Hakea St, Crestmead.
Police said the man went to an address in Hakea St, Crestmead.


Police said when he arrived, he was met by the woman and two men who allegedly drugged him and forced him into a car.

Police said he was driven to a nearby Woodridge ATM where he was forced to withdraw money from his bank account before he was let go.

The victim, who called police immediately, told officers he had been forced to sign over his BMW.

Three people were taken into custody a short time later.

A 21-year-old Beenleigh woman, a 32-year-old Beenleigh man and a 32-year-old Crestmead man were charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion along with charges related to stealing a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs.

All three are due to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

court crime kidnapping social media

