Kidnappers made former mate bark and pray during stabbing

Violent criminals Sam Dennaoui and Pierre Serour beat and stabbed a former friend, making him bark like a dog and recite a prayer, a court has heard.

Violent criminals Sam Dennaoui and Pierre Serour beat and stabbed a former friend, making him bark like a dog and recite a prayer, a court has heard.

Drug dealer Sam Dennaoui stabbed a former friend with a kitchen knife, ordered him to bark like a dog and recite an Islamic prayer reserved for the ­moment of death in a brutal kidnap that played out in a south Sydney unit.

Dennaoui was eventually found guilty of a slew of charges relating to the incident in March 2017, with new documents released by the NSW District Court revealing the terrifying extent of his ice-fuelled violence.

Husseim Dennaoui, 25, was found guilty of aggravated detention, wounding and drug charges earlier this year.

The two men were once friends but drifted apart in 2006 with Dennaoui ­denouncing his former friend Fadl Rahal as a "dog".

Eleven years later Mr Rahal had driven to a unit in Bexley looking to reconnect with ­another old friend.

He did not realise Dennaoui and another member of his crew - Pierre Serour - had been told to come over as well.

At first it seemed like a friendly catch-up before Dennaoui walked over to Mr Rahal and punched him in the head, calling him a "dog", "snitch" and "informant".

"Every time you lie, I'm going to hit you," he told Mr Rahal.

The manhunt for Husseim Dennaoui in Hurstville in 2017 before he was arrested. Picture: 7 News

Serour joined in on the ­attack and the pair bashed Mr Rahal to the ground before Dennaoui went to the kitchen to grab the knife.

"Tell me you're a f**king dog … Say it and I'll let you go," Dennaoui said.

Dennaoui plunged the knife into Mr Rahal's arms and legs seven times and, as the victim retreated into a corner of the room drenched in his own blood, Dennaoui swiped his money and an Armani watch.

Through the night Dennaoui and Serour smoked ice and continued to beat Mr Rahal until he began losing ­consciousness.

Husseim Dennaoui had been on parole during the kidnapping. He was arrested following a massive manhunt in southwest Sydney. He Picture: 7 News

The next day Dennaoui, Serour and others bundled Mr Rahal into a convoy of cars and drove to his mother's home to collect $3000.

They warned him he had just a minute to rush inside and grab the money but Mr Rahal uhad his mother to call emergency services.

Dennaoui and Serour were found guilty of several charges including aggravated detention, wounding and drugs.

Last month Dennaoui was sentenced to 12 years for the attack while Serour was given eight years.