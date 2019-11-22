Kidnap accused faces court

A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to kidnap a teen.

A BELLBIRD Park man remains in police custody after being charged with the attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday with Lucas James Watson, 34, charged with attempted kidnapping at Augustine Heights on Thursday November 14; assault causing bodily harm when armed; and possession of drug utensils.

His matter was adjourned to December 6.

The charge of attempted kidnapping relates to an incident at 9.30am in which a man is alleged to have approached the teen on Augusta Parkway before driving off after a struggle.