21°
Sport

Kicked out: Ipswich excluded from state competition

David Lems
| 13th Jul 2017 10:04 AM Updated: 1:11 PM
Western Pride footballers have been denied a place in the expanded National Premier Leagues Women's competition next year.
Western Pride footballers have been denied a place in the expanded National Premier Leagues Women's competition next year. Chris Simpson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WESTERN Pride officials are appealing Football Queensland's decision to exclude the growing football club from next year's National Premier Leagues Women's Queensland competition.

The non-renewal of a licence means Western Pride will be unable to field under 13, under 15, under 17 and senior women's squads in the elite female league from next season.

The Ipswich-based club is the only South East Queensland region not represented in the expanded 14-team NPL Women's competition announced by Football Queensland.

The outcome created outrage on Football Queensland's Facebook with fans across the state questioning the removal of Pride and the Ipswich region.

The QT has started receiving messages of disbelief from parents.

"This is our daughter's soccer club and we are proud members,'' Susana Qliebo said.

"It's a very disappointing decision by Football Queensland.

"When my daughter finished training last night and walked through the door, she looked sad.

"When I asked Rebekah how training was why she was so sad, her response was: 'Mum, what's going to happen to us girls next year?''

Springfield resident Susana said FQ's decision broke her heart to hear her 13-year-old daughter's deflated reply.

"I love Western Pride FC. It's the only place I want to be at, play and develop at,'' Rebekah said.

"My coaches are great, everyone is great and the club is so supportive.

"I don't want to go anywhere else.''

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle declined to go further into the decision while an appeal is being lodged.

However, in his statement to players and parents, Boyle said the club had already commenced their appeal for reinstatement to the competition.

"We stress Pride promotes equality and our women/girls program is important to our club," Boyle wrote.

"We already have support from both local and state politicians who, like us, believe our female football program is of great importance to the Ipswich region."

Twenty-three clubs applied for entry into the expanded NPL Women's Queensland competition.

Pride, Brisbane Olympic and Sunshine Coast Fire lost their licences.

Gold Cost City declined to re-nominate.

The Gold Coast will be represented by Mudgeeraba and new entity Gold Coast Galaxy, while Sunshine Coast Wanderers, a venture from the existing Buderim club, will replace Fire.

BWPL clubs Logan Lightning, Mitchelton and Capalaba were added to the competition, as were a team from the Wide Bay region.

The metropolitan west area was reduced from three teams to one with the removal of Pride and Olympic.

The only existing NPLW club University of Queensland, whose junior base is in Kenmore, was successful with a joint application with Richland-based Lions.

"The decision not to award us an PS4 NPLW licence seems unusual considering Ipswich is the fastest growing region in the country," Boyle wrote.

"I would like to personally promise that we will exhaust every avenue for Pride to be reinstated and ask that you put your faith in us to have this wrong made right."

In announcing the decision, Football Queensland president Greg Redington said the competition's expansion will capitalise on the growing momentum in women's football.

"Female footballers make up 20% of our player base and it's crucial that we continue to provide even better opportunities for those players," Redington said.

"The expanded PS4 NPL Women's Queensland exists to strengthen the player pathway and give young female players a clear avenue to the top.

"Players now have more chances to impress in the PS4 NPL Women's Queensland, making Westfield W-League and Matildas selection more achievable than ever."

Additional information from Football Queensland

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  football queensland ipswich football western pride western pride fc women's football

The question that was left out of the leaked ReachTEL poll

The question that was left out of the leaked ReachTEL poll

Former Deputy Mayor Victor Attwood was surveyed and has shed light on the missing 'foundation question'.

Happy International Fries Day

Guzman y Gomez has launched its fries-loaded Cali Burrito in celebration of International Fries Day.

Guzman y Gomez celebrates International Fries Day with new menu

Ipswich mum kicks drugs after first arrest

An Ipswich mum is no longer iusing drugs after being busted.

Ice-using mum-of-three kicks habit after first brush with the law

Flood-prone Ipswich daycare centre in CCC spotlight

Tables and chairs

The approval of the centre is at odds with the "community use code"

Local Partners

Prison dads to read to kids with 40,000 book donation

It means inmates will have access to quality reading material.

Turn a silver spoon into eco-jewellery

RECYCLING CRAZY: Boonah's World Environment Day Festival is on this Saturday.

The transformation of trash to treasure will be on display

Town rallies for injured teen on road to recovery

RECOVERING: A fundraiser will be held for Bruklan 'Brock' Marshall (left) pictured with publican Tess Preston and friend Lily Williams. Bruklan's local community have been fundraising since he was injured in a car crash in April.

FRIENDS organise fundraiser for Bruklan Marshall after crash

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

How to get free coffee in Ipswich

A MAJOR fast food chain is giving away coffee, for free

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Large Block On CBD Fringe

7 Omar Street, West Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This Queenslander home sits on over 1200sqm on the western fringe of the Ipswich CBD. Extensive renovations have combined the colonial charm, with a modern vibe.

Renovated Cottage just minutes from CBD

28 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba cottage has received a quality refurbishment whilst still capturing all of the style and character expected of a quaint 1950's built home.

Clear Instructions - MUST BE SOLD

26 Elizabeth Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/7/17 @...

This South Toowoomba Cottage has received some touches of modern elegance whilst still capturing all the class and style of a 1950's cottage. On offer is - 3...

Yamanto High Profile Opportunity

Lot 2 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and ... Expressions of...

Conceptual layouts for development comprising warehouse and storage buildings of 1,200m and 8,000m over the land take advantage of the superb growth position.

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION SAT 15TH July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

TOWNHOUSE LIVING – IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS ONE!

4/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $249,000

This has to be the ultimate in townhouse living. This security gated townhouse development is located right in the heart of Eastern Heights so you have quick...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

22 Wentworth Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners of this property have made their intentions clear... We are selling! Now surplus to their needs this rock solid investment will suit the most discerning...

SOLID INVESTMENT WITH 6% + POTENTIAL RETURNS!

48 Avon Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Auction 21/7/17...

The owners instructions are clear, the property is now surplus to their needs and therefore we are selling. Located in a quiet leafy street in one of the cities...

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!