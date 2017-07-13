Kicked out: Ipswich excluded from state competition

Western Pride footballers have been denied a place in the expanded National Premier Leagues Women's competition next year.

WESTERN Pride officials are appealing Football Queensland's decision to exclude the growing football club from next year's National Premier Leagues Women's Queensland competition.

The non-renewal of a licence means Western Pride will be unable to field under 13, under 15, under 17 and senior women's squads in the elite female league from next season.

The Ipswich-based club is the only South East Queensland region not represented in the expanded 14-team NPL Women's competition announced by Football Queensland.

The outcome created outrage on Football Queensland's Facebook with fans across the state questioning the removal of Pride and the Ipswich region.

The QT has started receiving messages of disbelief from parents.

"This is our daughter's soccer club and we are proud members,'' Susana Qliebo said.

"It's a very disappointing decision by Football Queensland.

"When my daughter finished training last night and walked through the door, she looked sad.

"When I asked Rebekah how training was why she was so sad, her response was: 'Mum, what's going to happen to us girls next year?''

Springfield resident Susana said FQ's decision broke her heart to hear her 13-year-old daughter's deflated reply.

"I love Western Pride FC. It's the only place I want to be at, play and develop at,'' Rebekah said.

"My coaches are great, everyone is great and the club is so supportive.

"I don't want to go anywhere else.''

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle declined to go further into the decision while an appeal is being lodged.

However, in his statement to players and parents, Boyle said the club had already commenced their appeal for reinstatement to the competition.

"We stress Pride promotes equality and our women/girls program is important to our club," Boyle wrote.

"We already have support from both local and state politicians who, like us, believe our female football program is of great importance to the Ipswich region."

Twenty-three clubs applied for entry into the expanded NPL Women's Queensland competition.

Pride, Brisbane Olympic and Sunshine Coast Fire lost their licences.

Gold Cost City declined to re-nominate.

The Gold Coast will be represented by Mudgeeraba and new entity Gold Coast Galaxy, while Sunshine Coast Wanderers, a venture from the existing Buderim club, will replace Fire.

BWPL clubs Logan Lightning, Mitchelton and Capalaba were added to the competition, as were a team from the Wide Bay region.

The metropolitan west area was reduced from three teams to one with the removal of Pride and Olympic.

The only existing NPLW club University of Queensland, whose junior base is in Kenmore, was successful with a joint application with Richland-based Lions.

"The decision not to award us an PS4 NPLW licence seems unusual considering Ipswich is the fastest growing region in the country," Boyle wrote.

"I would like to personally promise that we will exhaust every avenue for Pride to be reinstated and ask that you put your faith in us to have this wrong made right."

In announcing the decision, Football Queensland president Greg Redington said the competition's expansion will capitalise on the growing momentum in women's football.

"Female footballers make up 20% of our player base and it's crucial that we continue to provide even better opportunities for those players," Redington said.

"The expanded PS4 NPL Women's Queensland exists to strengthen the player pathway and give young female players a clear avenue to the top.

"Players now have more chances to impress in the PS4 NPL Women's Queensland, making Westfield W-League and Matildas selection more achievable than ever."

Additional information from Football Queensland