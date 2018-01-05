‘He’s being a f**king smartarse’

Chris Bradley died after he was allegedly punched in the head. Picture: Facebook

A YOUNG kickboxer accused of murdering a Byron Bay DJ will remain behind bars after prosecutors were successful in making a detention application.

Javen O'Neill, 24, allegedly punched Chris Bradley in the head multiple times before the DJ dropped to the ground and died at a party on Christmas Day.

The crown prosecution made a detention application in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after O'Neill was granted bail at Lismore Local Court last week.

O'Neill, a trained Muay Thai kickboxer, was described as having "an underlying short fuse" by prosecutor Jason Rafeeq.

One witness to the alleged attack at Byron Bay told police the blows sounded "unlike anything I've ever heard before", the NSW Supreme Court heard on Thursday.

Accused attacker Javen O'Neill has since been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Mr Bradley who was also known as DJ Dad Bod.

Prosecutor Jason Rafeeq told the court three witnesses, including O'Neill's girlfriend, said they saw him punch Mr Bradley before he collapsed.

The DJ died as a consequence of blunt-force trauma, according to forensic pathologist Professor Timothy Lyons, who performed the post-mortem examination.

But O'Neill's lawyer, Dennis Miralis, questioned whether illicit drugs Mr Bradley reportedly consumed that night could have contributed to his death. The lawyer also argued there were issues with the reliability of witnesses who admitted taking drugs.

Mr Miralis said O'Neill's actions after Mr Bradley collapsed suggested he didn't have any intent to murder or cause serious injury.

O'Neill allegedly said in the aftermath of the attack, "He was being a f**king smartass. Oh f*ck, I really f*cked up. I'm really sorry," according to the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Miralis said O'Neill tried to resuscitate the DJ, saying "come on, you can do it" and later asked paramedics if Mr Bradley could have died from a punch.

However, Justice David Davies said that based on the evidence before him, the Crown's case was reasonably strong.

The judge said there was evidence O'Neill had anger management issues, was known to binge on alcohol and drugs, and could offend if released on bail.

One witness told police the accused was "a beautiful soul but he has another side to him" while another said: "He is a big guy and knows how to hit."

Justice Davies agreed with the Crown's application for O'Neill to remain in custody.

O'Neill, who put his head in his hand after the decision, is scheduled to reappear in a Lismore court on January 16.