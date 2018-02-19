Kick up your heels at retro dance party

GROOVY: You can relive some of the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s at a dance party in Ipswich.

GROOVY: You can relive some of the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s at a dance party in Ipswich. Jason_V

YOU too can be the Dancing Queen when you kick up your heels and groove the night away to some of the best songs from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties at the upcoming Retro Rewind dance party.

Whether you want to be Livin' on a Prayer, or deny that Billie Jean is not your lover, Studio 188 is the place to be on Saturday, March 10.

It's a night to tease the hair, bring out the flairs and chill-out with a drink in hand and watch the collection of music videos on the big screen, or hit the dance floor John Travolta style under the disco lights, as the biggest hits from ABBA, Skyhooks, Michael Jackson, Elvis, Bon Jovi and more ring out from the venue. Organiser Kristian Fletcher has presented retro music events in Brisbane, but recently expanded in to Ipswich.

"I have been hosting Retro Rewind in Ipswich since 2017 and I've seen the crowds grow - with many generations dancing the night away to over thirty years of iconic hits," he said.

"After presenting retro events in Brisbane for over 17 years, it's a thrill to expand and bring the best music of yesteryear to residents of Ipswich.

"Get a group together for this totally rad and groovy night."

The event will be held at Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich from 6-9pm on Saturday, March 10.

Tickets are $10 each plus a booking fee.

Log onto www.kristianfletcher.com to book.