OUTRAGE: Casino Mini Railway volunteers have been left shocked and angry after vandals slashed nine tyres on transport trailers and knocked over a carriage over the weekend.
News

'Kick in the guts': Beloved mini rail vandalised

Jackie Munro
by
12th Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:04 AM
Subscriber only

CASINO Mini Railway volunteers are shocked and angry after vandals slashed tyres on transport trailers and knocked over a carriage over the weekend.

President William Westman said the group, which is run entirely by volunteers, was dismayed to find the damage.

"We've had some kids jump the fence and come in and do a fair bit of damage," he said.

He said nine tyres had been slashed or stabbed with a knife on every single one of the railway's three trailers, while a carriage had been pushed over and de-railed, resulting in minor damage.

The trailers are used to transport trains to events such as Casino Beef Week.

"It's a bit of a kick in the guts," he said.

"The train is something fun for children and families."

He said without insurance, the volunteer organisation would be forced to find funds to pay for the damage.

The Casino Mini Railway posted news of the damage on Facebook, and was immediately met by an outpouring of community support as well as offers for donations to help repair the damage.

Peter and Janice Brophy said it was "very sad", especially knowing how hard the volunteers work, while Irene Ashbolt called it "such senseless vandalism".

Santino Tonelli asked what joy or satisfaction could the vandals "possibly get out of causing this sort of damage" while Jillian Phillips said it was "sad to see as so many people get pleasure from the trains".

Despite the damage, Mr Westman said the organisation would continue spreading joy, with a big event planned for Easter Sunday.

Casino Mini Railway will be hosting a "twilight run" on April 21, with trains running from 10am until 7.30pm.

casino mini railway northern rivers crime vandalism
Lismore Northern Star

