Kia service moves to Bundamba

THE rise in popularity of Korean made vehicles shows no sign of slowing down, and with this in mind Ipswich Kia have invested in the future of the brand in our city.

In what is fast becoming Ipswich's own 'Magic Mile' that Moorooka is best known for, the company has moved its entire service department from an industrial estate in Dinmore to what used to be the old Boettcher Tyreright.

All staff have been moved over to the new location which has completed a long-term plan by the Boettchers group to have everything in one spot.

For car buyers, it means that you can not only buy a second-hand car, but also choose from a new Toyota, Nissan, VW, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Subaru or Holden within a five-minute drive from Booval to Dinmore. In what is now a bigger win for car owners, it also means that all those brands are now serviced at the exact same locations, as Marketing Manager for Ipswich Kia Mark Quinn explained.

"Kia service was located in an industrial estate of Dinmore, which you needed a sat nav to find, so that was one of the main driving forces behind the move," Mr Quinn said. "Plus the other factor was that we wanted to have all the brands at the one location for not only sales, but service, and Kia was the final piece of the puzzle.

"I really think we now have our own, even better version of the 'Moorooka Magic Mile', everything is here for sales and service of our brands."

It was only around 15 years ago that nobody had heard of the Korean made brands, and who could forget the 'Say Hi to Hyundai' ad campaign? Times have changed, and as a nation we all love everything Asian, including two of the world's fastest growing brands.

"Many people don't realise that Kia and Hyundai's factories are together in the same city in South Korea, and I've been told they are right next door to each other. There is a lot of synergy between the two car makers and I think South Korea has become the new Japan as far as car manufacturers go and the winner in the end is the Ipswich car buyer.

"We have a shuttle bus which now covers all our brands from the one location, and people today want to drop the car off then go to work, so having the Kia service centre just 300 metres from the train station also gives options to people who work in Brisbane.

"As a company we have always encouraged people to support local business. We try to use local people where we can, whether it's a toilet that needs fixing, or painting, it keeps the money in Ipswich which benefits us all."

Ipswich Kia Service is now open in Brisbane Street, Bundamba opposite Ipswich Kia.