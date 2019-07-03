Khaled Sharrouf’s children secretly return to Australia

The orphaned children of the country's most notorious terrorist, Khaled Sharrouf, have secretly arrived back in Australia after being rescued from a Syrian refugee camp.

They were spirited out of the camp in Kurdish-controlled north east Syria into another Middle Eastern country over a month ago where arrangements were made for their return home.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said the decision to repatriate the family was not made "lightly".

They are the first children of an IS extremist who have been brought home to Australia.

Sharrouf, who spent four years behind bars from 2005 for terrorist acts, used his brother's passport to travel to Syria and join Islamic State in 2014.

He was followed into the war zone by his wife with their five children.

Sharrouf horrified the world later that year when he posted a photo of one of his sons holding a severed head. The two sons are believed to have died with their dad in an air strike in 2015.

Their mother later died of an illness in Mosul, Iraq.

The surviving two daughters and a son were rescued from the al-Hawi refugee camp with help from aid agencies and Australian government officials.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed their escape in a statement released soon after the children crossed the border from Syria on Sunday, June 23 with the three children of another IS fighter.

"There has been welcome news today from the bleak and complicated situation in Syria with several children being repatriated from the conflict zone into the care of Australian Government officials," he said.

"The fact that parents put their children into harm's way by taking them into a war zone was a despicable act.

"However children should not be punished for the crimes of their parents."

He thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials for their "outstanding work in these unique and difficult circumstances".

"Australia authorities will consider the welfare and support needs of each child before returning to Australia," the Prime Minister said at the time.

"Repatriating these children was not a decision the Australian Government made lightly. As I have said repeatedly, my government would now allow any Australian to be put at risk.

"Australia's national security and the safety of our people and personnel have always been out most important considerations in this matter."

It is understood they have all undergone security assessments and counselling-is being provided.