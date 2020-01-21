KFC SuperCoach: 11 secret reasons to sign up NOW

NRL SuperCoach is back - bigger and better than ever before.

Australia's largest NRL fantasy game has launched for 2020, and here's why you should sign up today:

1 KFC is on board

We're pumped to announce KFC as major sponsor for 2020. Keep your eyes open for exciting prizing announcements soon.

2 Over $100,000 in prizes

SuperCoach grand prizes:

1st = $50k

2nd = $5k

3rd to 10th = $1k

Total = $63k

SuperCoach weekly prizes:

1st = $1k

2nd = $500

3rd = $250

x25 Rounds, total = $43,750

3 God has spoken

The greatest player in SuperCoach history - Corey "God" Parker - is now aiming to become its greatest pundit. The Broncos and Queensland great is the new face of SuperCoach for 2020.

Corey Parker, KFC SuperCoach ambassador.

4 More cash to splash

The SuperCoach salary cap has increased from $9.6m to $9.8m in line with the actual NRL cap.

5 Draft rebuilt from scratch

SuperCoach Draft registrations DOUBLED last year so the decision was made to not just iterate the product, but rather rebuild from scratch. More customisation, slick design, more fun.

6 Game Day

The most engaged page across SuperCoach rounds has been given a facelift, updated to ensure users can easily follow head-to-head scores across multiple leagues.

7 Mobile Site and App overhaul

We know 70 per cent of engagement is on a mobile device, so we've updated the experience to match the usability of the desktop version. Main changes include accessing statistics, trading, game day and navigation.

8 Fresh new look

You asked, we listened. Over time there has been feedback to clean up the user experience of the game, brighten it up and make it easier for new starters to play. We believe the simple changes are a big win.

9 Content is the hero

Our SuperCoach content is the best in market. To help you keep up to date, we have made content the hero throughout the site. We have cleaned up how content looks in the game and integrated video throughout.

10 Feel the love

Join our SuperCoach NRL Central community Facebook page to chat in real time with our SuperCoach experts and share ideas with fellow SuperCoach nuts. Post your team and trade ideas to get suggestions from other coaches and feel the SuperCoach community spirit.

11 Bargain subscription deal ($1 for first 28 days)

Playing SuperCoach remains FREE, but you have the option to supercharge your experience by purchasing a subscription, which gives access to all SuperCoach articles, podcasts, videos, blogs, live shows etc. What's more, we are currently running a special deal where you get the first 28 days for just $1, which also includes SuperCoach Stats for FREE. No lock-in contract. Here's why you should sign up now.