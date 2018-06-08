Menu
KENTUCKY Fried Chicken has answered the pleas of fans and is bringing back its most requested burger- the Tower Burger.
Food & Entertainment

KFC brings back its most requested burger

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Jun 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

FINGER-licking fast food guru Kentucky Fried Chicken has answered the pleas of fans and is bringing back its most requested burger- the Tower Burger.

Since its last appearance in 2016, fans have eagerly been awaiting the return of the towering burger and their requests have finally been answered - and no one is happier than Don Allen, head of the KFC Appreciation Club on the Gold Coast.

Sparked by an overwhelming number of passionate posts, tweets, petitions, dedicated Facebook pages and phone calls from devoted fans, these voices are the reason the most requested burger and cult favourite menu item is back for four weeks from Tuesday, June 12.

 

KFC Appreciation Club founder Don Allen said it felt "like Christmas".

"I've been a huge fan of the Tower Burger since my first bite and I can say without a doubt, this is the most exciting news we've heard since starting The KFC Appreciation Society six months ago. Thank you, KFC, for answering our burger dreams."

Fans have been expressing their love and hoping for the return of the Tower Burger for years on social media demanding KFC bring it back. 

The name says it all. The Tower is stacked with several levels of flavour, with a trio of fried chicken, tangy tomato sauce and hash brown together - for a match made in heaven.

The burger boasts an Original Recipe fillet, coated in the Colonel's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, accompanied by a crispy hash brown, followed by crisp lettuce, a classic cheese slice, topped with mayo and of course the pièce de résistance mouth-watering tangy-tomato sauce - all served up in between a warm bread bun.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

