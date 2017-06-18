Key to reaching fitness goals

Jessi and Josh Bliss have opened a new gym Bliss Fitness in the Top Of Town.

FOUR inspiring Ipswich fitness heroes are fighting the region's overweight and unhealthy reputation and inspiring others while doing so.

Meet four regular people who have defied their own expectations and have discovered the key to achieving their health goals.

In this special feature, you will discover how 22-year-old Emiliano Buntak went from being a "big lad” to a strong, fit young man.

You'll also meet Rosewood grandmother Ruth Purdon who has gained muscle and her confidence back after discovering her passion for weight lifting.

Veteran Steve Saywell has redicovered fitness after being forced to leave a job he loved at RAAF Base Amberley due to injury.

Our final fitness hero is mum Monique Allendorf who shares her new-found passion for the community since moving to Ipswich from Brisbane and how that's keeping her fit.

While our four fitness heroes began their journeys at different points in life, they all train together now at Bliss Fitness in Ipswich CBD.

Personal trainer and former soldier Josh Bliss said he and wife, Jessi, were in awe of the achievements of their clients.

"Steve was our first veteran to join our free veteran training program and Emiliano has dropped a heap of weight,” Josh said.

"Ruthie had very little confidence and hadn't achieved much in fitness wherever she's gone in training. Now she's doing 10km True Grit and Tough Mudder obstacle courses.

"In her first True Grit I found her in tears at the 7km mark because she thought she could never achieve it. Now she's done four of those courses.

"Monique moved from Brisbane and has been surprised at the group environment here in Ipswich. She trained in Brisbane for years and never made one friend, and now she's part of the group.”

Mr Bliss said one thing all the fitness heroes had in common was goal-setting.

"When they achieve things, they just go for bigger goals and personal bests,” he said.”

"We are doing the 20km Tough Mudder in August.”

Another tip the personal trainer had for those looking to improve fitness at home or at the gym was finding a workout partner.

"Groups keep each other accountable and cheer each other on,” he said.

"Looking back at where the group started, I'm very proud of all of them.”

Jessi and Josh Bliss have opened a new gym Bliss Fitness in the Top Of Town. David Nielsen

TOP tips

for winter weight loss

Stay hydrated: Although it's cold, don't forget to drink at least two litres of water a way.

Vegies, vegies, vegies: Instead of summer salads, try roasting a tray full of winter vegetables to keep you satisfied and healthy.

Ask, am I hungry? Ask, am I actually hungry and if so, how hungry am I. A lot of us eat when we're tired, cold or bored.

Plan meals ahead: Getting organised will pay off, especially in winter. Plan your week's meals before you go shopping and stick to your plan.

Get the family involved: Keeping healthy is always easier when you're not doing it alone. Get your family involved in cooking meals and make it fun.

Exercise: Yes the sun is coming out later and it's getting cold but don't let that stop you from exercising. Join a gym so you don't have to battle the elements.