Key statistics show why motorists should listen

Trucks are involved in a significant number of Ipswich's serious crashes, but stats show the drivers of heavy vehicles are rarely at fault.

WHEN somewhere in the vicinity of 90 per centof deadly crashes could have been avoided if one or more of the drivers involved had been paying attention to the Fatal Five, the police know their work isn't done.

Just over a week out from the start of Queensland Road Safety Week, Ipswich police district Inspector Keith McDonald has been busy going over some key statistics of the past two years.

More than any road safety campaign slogan, the figures speak volumes for the human factors involved in serious traffic crashes, and what must change in order for the road toll to come down.

As of Monday, August 13, Ipswich's 2018 road toll stood at 13 - six higher than at the same point in 2017.

It reflects the statewide trend, with 10 additional people killed on Queensland roads compared with the same time last year.

The number of crashes alone does not tell the full story.

SERIOUS SIDE: Inspector Keith McDonald is calling for motorists to take the Fatal Five message seriously, with data showing one or more of the Fatal Five is involved in the majority of crashes involving death or serious injury. Inga Williams

Investigations into the 49 fatal crashes that occurred in Queensland's Southern Region last year found that 44 of them related to the Fatal Five.

Insp McDonald said of those 44 incidents, 11 involved more than one of the Fatal Five factors.

"The most prevalent Fatal Five factors in those crashes was inattention or distraction, at 39 per cent; then alcohol and drugs, at 31 per cent; and excessive speed, at 25 per cent,” he said.

"The use of mobile phones is really starting to become a problem.”

And that's not just for drivers.

Day 1: Pedestrians

Police have noticed an increasing number of pedestrians distracted by mobile phones, mindlessly walking into the path of oncoming traffic.

Insp McDonald said no reduction in speed limits for urban areas could compensate for pedestrians who are not paying attention to their surroundings.

"People are responsible for their own actions, so we ask pedestrians to be mindful of their surroundings.”

Pedestrian safety is the focus of the first day of Road Safety Week, which runs August 27-31.

Day 2: Motorists

An important statistic for drivers comes in the form of the cost of serious crashes.

In 2017, 101 drivers were killed and 3522 seriously injured across Queensland. Over the same period, 52 passengers were killed and 1210 seriously injured.

Each crash involving serious injury can cost the tax payer $2.5-3.1million in medical response and rehabilitation.

Day 3: Heavy vehicles

It assesses the responsibilities of all road users in relation to sharing the road with trucks.

"Heavy vehicles are involved in a lot of fatal crashes, but the drivers of those vehicles are only at fault in a very small number of cases,” Insp McDonald said.

"Out of the 49 fatals, heavy vehicle drivers were only at fault twice.”

"Motorists need to remember that trucks take longer to stop and are less nimble than a normal car.

"We see unsafe practices such as motorists trying to overtake trucks on double lines or blind corners, or jumping in front of heavy vehicles and not leaving enough room for them to stop.

"People towing caravans also need to understand that if they are going along at 90km/h on the highway, they need to give trucks a fair amount of time to overtake. Be courteous if you are holding up traffic and allow them to pass.”

CYCLIST SAFETY: Cyclists are urged to plan out their route before setting off. Supplied

Day 4: Bicycle riders

Insp McDonald encouraged bike riders to use bike lanes where possible, and where bike lanes are not available, assess the risks involved in taking a particular route, and be realistic about the dangers.

"Ipswich has one of the best facilities in Queensland in the Ipswich Cycle Park,” he said.

Day 5: Motorcycles

Of the 49 fatal crashes in the Southern Region last year, nine involved motorcycle riders and of those, the rider was at fault in 66 per cent of cases.

"There has been an increase in the number of riders in the Fassifern, Lockyer, and Brisbane Valley,” Insp McDonald said.

"The same rules apply to motorbike riders and they need to remember that if they are involved in a crash, their chance of death or serious injury is significantly higher.”

Police will be out in the community during Road Safety Week to promote the message. Displays will be set up in Boonah, Fernvale, Rosewood, Springfield and Ipswich.

Insp McDonald said the key message was to be responsible for your own actions and be courteous to others.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right,” he said. "The effect of someone being injured or killed in an accident extends throughout the community. Life is precious and you only get one chance.”

ROAD AHEAD

Fatal traffic crashes in Queensland

2018 (as of yesterday): 159

2017 (as of August 15): 149

Fatal Crashes in Ipswich

2018 so far: 13

2017 at this point: 7

Most common accident contributors (Southern Region)

Inattention or distraction: 39 per cent

Alcohol and drugs: 31 per cent

Excessive speed: 25 per cent