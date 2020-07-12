Key sporting information

HOCKEY

Ipswich Hockey Association

Men’s fixtures July 17-19.

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team is to use Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field).

Friday, July 17 (field, time) - A 2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Norths 2 8.30pm; Easts v Swifts 1 8.45pm.

Saturday, July 18 (field, time) - E Grade: Easts Black v Easts Gold 2 11.35am; Hancock Brothers v Norths 1 11.50am.

R2 Grade: Easts Gold v Combos 2 4pm.

Reserve: Hancock Brothers v Norths 1 4.15pm; Easts v Wests 2 5.30pm.

A Men: Hancock Brothers v Norths 1 7.15pm.

Sunday, July 19 (field, time) - D Grade: Easts v Hancock Brothers 1 10.15am; Northern Strikers v Wests 2 11.30am.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Wests 2 1pm; Easts Black v Norths 1 1.15pm.

A Grade: Easts v Wests 1 4.15pm.

Byes: E Grade – Western Strikers.

Women’s fixtures July 17-19.

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team is to use Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field).

Friday, July 17 (field, time) - A2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers 2 7pm.

A Grade: Hancock Brothers v Thistles 1 7.15pm.

Saturday, July 18 (field, time) - E Grade: Easts v Swifts 2 10.15am; Thistles v Western Strikers 1 10.30am.

D Grade: Easts v Swifts 2 1pm; Hancock Brothers v Wests 1 1.15pm.

C Grade: Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers 2 2.30pm.

R2 Grade: Easts v Swifts 1 2.45pm.

Reserve: Easts v Hancock Brothers 1 5.45pm.

A2 Grade: Norths v Swifts 2 7pm.

Sunday, July 19 (field, time) - C Grade: Thistles v Norths 1 11.45am.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie Green v Bellbowrie Gold 2 2.30pm.

Reserve: Thistles v Wests 1 2.45pm; Swifts v Norths 2 4pm.

A2 Grade: Thistles v Vets 2 5.30pm.

A Grade: Easts v Wests 1 5.45pm.

Byes: R2 Grade - Vets. D Grade – Northern Strikers. E Grade - Norths.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Results July 11: Presidents Cup.

Winner: Brett Massey.

A Grade: 1st K. Luinstra 38pts, 2nd D. Suthers 37pts, 3rd B. Kathage 36pts ocb.

B Grade: 1st B. Massey 40pts, 2nd J. Patterson 39pts, 3rd D. Berrell 38pts ocb.

C Grade: 1st J. Slotegraaf 38pt,s 2nd N. Lever 36pts, 3rd J. Welman 35pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st J. Holmes 39pts, 2nd D. Thomson 35pts.

NTP: 3rd T. Guthrie 221cm, 8th G. Mertens 133cm, 11th G. Millard 158cm, 18th R. Gibson 243cm.

Approach: 2nd J. Patterson 272cm 12th G. Bush 167cm.

Eagles Nest: C. Woods 7th.

BRD: 31pts PCC: 0.

July 6: Monday Medley - 1st J. Klotz 44pts; 2nd I. McComb; 3rd K. Lambert.

BRD: 34pts. PCC: 0.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

July 11: A double 800 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and four visitors.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 103.12 (3) 106.12; Rob Rush 105.11 (1) 106.11; Tony Logan 103.10 (3) 106.10; John Hislop 100.08 (3) 103.08; Ray Mortimer 99.05 (2) 101.05.

B Grade: John Kippen 102.09 (9) 111.09; Gary Morrison 102.08 (4) 106.08; Steve Cabot 89.04 (15) 104.04; David Nicol 98.08 (5) 103.08; Elyse Brudenell 95.07 (8) 103.07; Russell Ives 97.04 (6) 103.04; Glenn Rush 100.06 (-) 100.06.

F Standard: Lincoln Theuerkauf 117.03 (11) 128.03; Rebecca Pook 109.02 (19) 128.02; Glenn Rush 124.11 (2) 126.11; Lee Webber 114.05 (12) 126.05; Brian Hansen 120.03 (5) 125.03; Ivor Davidson 121.07 (3) 124.07; William Long 113.04 (10) 123.04; Damien Tansley 115.05 (5) 120.05; Sandra Long 113.02 (-) 113.02; Riley Balderson 71.00 (-) 71.00.

F Open: Brian Hansen 125.10 (3) 128.10; Lana Mayfield 115.06 (6) 121.06; Brett Long 106.01 (10) 116.01; Tim O’Shea 111.05 (-) 111.05; Noel Davies 104.02 (2) 106.02.

Visitors: Dave Sidery (FS) 99.2; Jess Jaynes (FS) 95.2; Les Austen (TR) 87.5; Taylor James (FS) 93.0.

Next week: 500 metres 1pm start.

