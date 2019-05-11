Key signing to boost Pride's prospects

Western Pride footballer Jarrod Hyslop has a more important role as the NPL team looks to restructure.

GIVEN the tough season Western Pride has already endured, it would be easy to shut up shop and see where the season takes you.

Despite another major setback, head coach Terry Kirkham remains upbeat about his team's future as Pride struggles to rise off the bottom of the National Premier Leagues table.

"We're got four experienced players hopefully coming,'' the well-travelled coach said, mindful this is the time of year where clubs release players as they sign new talent.

"In the second half of the season, once these boys come, it will be a different story.''

Among the latest signings are former Queensland Premier League centre midfielder Killian Flavin. At 29, he brings some much needed composure to this year's injury-disrupted Pride combination.

"Killian has been brought in to be an organiser and an older experienced player to communicate,'' Kirkham said.

Kirkham also has some other playing options about to be confirmed, boosting his confidence of an NPL revival.

That is especially after Pride lost central defender Chris Anderson to a hamstring injury in the second half of his top grade comeback match against Brisbane City on Tuesday night.

Anderson joins key players Nielen Brown, captain Cam Crestani and Mitch Bird on the injured list.

As he settles new additions into the line-up, Kirkham concedes tonight's game against Brisbane Strikers will be a testing one.

"The Strikers game for us is a transition week because we're looking to restructure in the next week,'' he said.

However, he knows other clubs will be doing the same as they reposition their combinations in a bid to remain in next year's NPL competition.

Western Pride head coach Terry Kirkham. Rob Williams

Pride remain anchored on the bottom of the table with just two wins from 13 games following a 5-0 loss to Brisbane City at Newmarket on Tuesday night.

That game mirrored previous results where Pride only trailed 1-0 at halftime before the floodgates opened when Anderson was forced from the field.

Pride were also bundled out of the annual FFA Cup knockout competition after going down 3-1 to Burleigh in last weekend's fifth round contest.

The match was played in torrential rain conditions on a slow pitch.

However, Kirkham knows the only way is up for his team as he works on first patching up, then strengthening, his line-up to escape the dreaded relegation zone.

"The biggest thing now is in Australia, the transfer windows will open and this is now the juggling time where most clubs are now looking to strengthen or sign,'' he said.

"In my experience, the mid time of the year is when I'd like to sign two or three players.''

Game day for regional teams

NPL: Tonight (7pm) - Western Pride v Brisbane Strikers at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. The U20's game is at 5pm.

QPL: Tomorrow (4pm) - Ipswich Knights v Sunshine Coast at Ballinger Park.

CL1: Tonight (6pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Mt Gravatt at Dittmer Park. Tomorrow (5pm) - Western Spirit v Annerley at Kippen Park.

CL3: Tonight (6pm) - Ripley Valley v Logan Village at Big River Country Park. Tomorrow (5pm) - Springfield v Jimboomba at Woodcrest College.

BWPL: Today (5.15pm) - Ipswich City v Broadbeach at Sutton Park.