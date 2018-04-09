Key partnership halves Ipswich Hospital ED admissions

A PARTNERSHIP between police and nurses has halved the number of times people have been forcibly brought to Ipswich Hospital's Emergency Department.

Over the past year, a police officer and a mental health nurse have attended 625 call-outs together.

It's part of a trial program launched in March last year to ensure people in crisis were not unnecessarily detained and brought into the hospital.

The program has proven so successful, it has just been expanded.

Under the Co-Responders program, a mental health nurse works alongside police, offering expert assessment and advice.

The program has halved the number of times Ipswich police have forcibly detained a person for a mental health assessment, figures show.

In the six months before the program was launched, 274 people were taken to an Emergency Department by police or ambulance under an "emergency examination authority".

Those people were likely experiencing a mental health episode but police, because they do not have the specialised mental health training to properly assess a person and establish their needs, officers were left with little choice but to take that person to hospital.

In the six months after the program was launched, the Co-Responder team attended 316 call-outs and only 28 people were taken to hospital - less than 9 per cent.

Clinical nurse consultant Janet Brack was the first mental health nurse on the Co-Responder team which now operates seven days a week.

Now she's been joined by clinical nurse consultant Chris Watkins who strongly believes the trial has made a significant difference to the community.

"We are out in the community and seeing people at their most vulnerable in their own home,'' Mr Watkins said.

"It means someone experiencing a crisis is connected to a mental health professional almost immediately.

"In the majority of instances, we find that people can access the services and treatment options they need without going to the Emergency Department.''

The program's original nurse, Ms Brack, said the trial had not only delivered better outcomes for people with a mental illness, but had also reduced pressure on the police and Emergency Department staff.