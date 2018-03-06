The key moment we didn’t see on MAFS

MARRIED At First Sight's most seemingly stable relationship is on the brink of collapse after an explosive fight during Monday night's episode.

Viewers were left confused after a huge argument broke out between Sarah Roza and Telv Williams over a Snapchat. According to Telv, his "wife" had stopped speaking to him because he was watching a funny post while she was trying to talk to him.

It appeared to be kind of an over-reaction, with Sarah storming around the apartment throwing filthy looks at Telv for what seemed like hours.

But according to the radio host, we didn't get the full picture.

After the episode aired, Sarah, 38, took to Instagram to defend herself, claiming that "the real reason for the fight was edited out" by producers.

"Wow! You all think I was just being overly sensitive because I had my period? NO. Definitely not the case," Sarah wrote.

"I'm a strong, resilient woman and it takes a LOT to make me upset like that but of course it doesn't make sense to you all because the real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn't the first one we had) was completely edited out."

Her words are in stark contrast to the perfect relationship which has been previously portrayed on screen.

The whole argument left plenty of fans scratching their heads - with many siding with Telv.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.