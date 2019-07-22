'Key link' for cyclists, pedestrians into CBD complete

Ipswich cyclist Josh Beikoff is one of many cyclists concerned with the bike path deflection bars in Ipswich.

Ipswich cyclist Josh Beikoff is one of many cyclists concerned with the bike path deflection bars in Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH City Council has completed a high quality path for shared use by pedestrians and cyclists.

The Western Ipswich Active Transport Link project forms a key link between the Ipswich CBD and pedestrian and cycling facilities soon to be constructed on Old Toowoomba Road, providing safe access for active transport users to Ipswich's western suburbs.

The shared pathway goes from Roderick Street through to Brisbane Road, along Hooper, Pound and Omar Streets, West Ipswich.

Significantly, included in the project are three raised priority crossings, which give pedestrians and cyclists right of way over motorists.

They are at the intersections of Omar and Keogh, Omar and Tiger and Omar and Clay streets.

General manager of Infrastructure and Environment Charlie Dill said pedestrians, cyclists and motorists should make themselves familiar with raised priority crossings and how they work.

"We would like to raise awareness of these crossings and the rules that apply to a broader audience, rather than just local residents who have received information," he said.