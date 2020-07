Key Ipswich sporting information

The Ipswich hockey competition resumes on Friday night at Raceview. Picture: Rob Williams

HOCKEY

Ipswich Hockey Association

Please note: The team named first in each match is to use Dugout A (to the left as you enter the field) and the second team Dugout B (to the right as you enter the field)

Men's and boys' fixtures July 17-19: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A2 Grade - Hancock Brothers v Northern Strikers, 2, 8.30pm, S Brown/J HerronR Chandler; Easts v Swifts, 1, 8.45pm, Z Eleison/R Arthur, P Alchin.

Saturday: E Grade - Easts Black v Easts Gold, 2, 11.35am, A Hansen/A Wells, R Chandler; Hancock Brothers v Norths, 1, 11.50am, S Jackwitz/H Simpson, L Haley.

R2 Grade: Easts Gold v Hancock Brothers, 2, 4pm, S Brown/A Eleison, J Walker.

Reserve: Easts v Wests, 2, 5.30pm, M Eleison/R Arthur, J Walker; Hancock Brothers v Norths, 1, 5.45pm, B McManus/N Walker, P Hardie.

A Men: Hancock Brothers v Norths, 1, 7.15pm, B Kinnane/M Eleison, L Haley.

Sunday: D Grade - Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 10.15am, A Jackson/K McPeake, C Gotting; Northern Strikers v Wests, 2, 11.30am, M Batten/A Jackwitz, R Chandler.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Wests, 2, 1pm, B Kinnane/Z Eleison, R Chandler; Easts Black v Norths, 1, 1.15pm, B McManus/M Eleison, L Haley.

A Grade: Easts v Wests, 1, 4.15pm, R Arthur/H Michel, P Hardi.

Byes: E Grade - Western Strikers.

Women's and girls' fixtures: July 17-19 - Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench): A2 Grade: Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers, 2, 7pm, S Brown/J Herron, R Chandler.

A Grade: Hancock Brothers v Thistles, 1, 7.15pm, N Walker/R Arthur, P Alchin.

Saturday: E Grade - Easts v Swifts, 2, 10.15am, S Baldwin/A Meloury, R Chandler; Thistles v Western Strikers, 1, 10.30am. J Hollis/P Mole, L Haley.

D Grade: Easts v Swifts, 2, 1pm, A Smith/H Wells, E Klepzig; Hancock Brothers v North Western Strikers, 1, 1.15pm, M Batten/C Hinze, K Batten.

C Grade: Bellbowrie v Hancock Brothers, 2, 2.30pm, D Bell/H Wells, E Klepzig.

R2 Grade: Easts v Swifts, 1, 2.45pm, J Herron/S Brown, P Hardie.

Reserve: Easts v Hancock Brothers, 1, 4.15pm, N Walker/B McManus, P Hard.

A2 Grade: Norths v Swifts, 2, 7pm, S Robertson/K Suthers, J Walker.

Sunday: C Grade - Thistles v Norths, 1, 11.45am, D Bell/H Wells, C Gotting.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie Green v Bellbowrie Gold, 2, 2.30pm, D Bell/Z Eleison, R Chandler.

Reserve: Thistles v Wests, 1, 2.45pm, N Walker/H Michel, P Hardie; Swifts v Norths, 2, 4pm, M Eleison/A Eleison, L Haley.

A2 Grade: Thistles v Vets, 2, 5.30pm, S Robertson/K McPeake, L Haley.

A Grade: Easts v Wests, 1, 5.45pm, R Arthur/A Eleison, P Hardie.

Byes: R2 Grade - Vets; E Grade - Norths.

GOLF

Sandy Gallop Golf Club

Results July 13: Monday Medley - 1st I. Henry 36pts ocb, 2nd R. Gibson 36pts, 3rd P. Matic 35pts ocb.

BRD: 33pts. PCC: 0.

