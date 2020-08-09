Key Ipswich results

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results August 8: Single Stableford.

A Grade: 1st B. Jacobs 40pts, 2nd M. Mace 39pts, 3rd W. Hastie 38pts ocb.

B Grade: 1st J. Walsh 39pts, 2nd B. Thomson 36pts ocb, 3rd K. Lambert 36pts ocb.

C Grade: 1st N. Marschke 45pts, 2nd L. Malaschevsky 35pts ocb, 3rd M. Hamlin 35pts.

Ladies: 1st S. Luhrman 35pts ocb 2nd L. Videroni 35pts ocb.

NTP: 3rd N. Weatherhead 112cm 8th K. Luinstra 173cm 11th N. Cochrane 235cm 18th D. Cameron 200cm.

Approach: 5th C. Marschke 280cm 13th D. Cameron 224cm.

BRD: 32pts. PCC: 0.

August 5: Stableford Medley.

Winners Division 1: 1st G. Paul 40 pts; 2nd B. Kathage 39 pts; 3rd M. Strickfuss 38 pts ocb.

Winners Division 2: 1st B. Moore 39 pts ocb; 2nd I. McComb 39 pts ocb; 3rd W. Rees 39 pts ocb.

NTP: 8th M. Manning 71cm; 18th S. Burke 341cm.

Approach: 2nd M. Manning 140cm.

Eagles Nest: J. Etherden 9th; R. Turnbull 9th; J. Klotz 4th.

BRD to 31 pts.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

August 8: A double 400 metre shoot was attended by 22 members and two visitors.

A Grade: Andrew Mayfield 105.10 (1) 106.10; Ray Mortimer 104.08 (1) 105.08; Tony Logan 103.08 (2) 105.08; Ken Lobwein 101.04 (4) 105.04; Tim Boase 101.08 (3) 104.08; Rob Rush 101.09 (1) 102.09; John Hislop 100.06 (0) 100.06.

B Grade: David Nicol 98.03 (6) 104.03; John Kippen 96.06 (6) 102.06; Glenn Rush 95.04 (4) 99.04; Shane Osborne 93.01 (5) 98.01; Steve Cabot 83.01 (15) 98.01.

F Standard: David Sidery 112.05 (18) 130.05; Rebecca Pook 112.04 (18) 130.04; William Long 115.03 (11) 126.03; Damien Tansley 120.09 (4) 124.09; Glenn Rush 119.06 (2) 121.06; Noel Davies 110.02 (11) 121.02; Lee Webber 109.04 (10) 119.04; Sandra Long 105.00 (-) 105.00; Peter Jones 93.01 (-) 93.01.

F Open: Lana Mayfield 112.04 (5) 117.04; Christopher Gray 111.01 (2) 113.01.

Visitors: Gunther Ziegler (FO) 101.3; Mark Hinkley (FO) 97.2.

Next week: No shoot as the QRA Queens is being held at Belmont.

The following Saturday (August 22) the Rimfire Competition will be held in the morning commencing at 9am followed by the afternoon club competition at 700 metres 1pm start.

TABLE TENNIS

Ipswich Table Tennis Association

August 3 results A Grade: Amigos 9 (B Ram 3 R Goltz 2 G Marsh 2 Doubles 2) d Bears 2 (M Williams 2); Smashers 8 (D McCosh 3 J Wright 2 M Anderson 1 Doubles 2) d Hotshots 3 (D Bryant 1 K Govus 1 N Scudds 1); Sharks 5 (K Chan 2 N Smith 2 Doubles 1) d Chiefs 4 (S Shipperley 3 M Corfield 1).

August 5: B Grade - Boomers 6 (J Notley 3 S Notley 2 K Gowell 1) d Hunters 5 (C Williams 2 B Bailey 1 Doubles 2); Chiefs 6 (H Oosterhuis 3 M Power 1 C Park 1 Doubles 1) d Hornets 5 (K Bryant 2 D Grant 1 N Taylor 1 Doubles 1); Rockets 6 (K Chan 2 J Felfer 2 M Marquardt 1 Doubles 1) d Giants 5 (G Marsh 3 G Richards 1 Doubles 1).

Table tennis is played on Monday and Wednesday nights 7-10pm at Deebing Heights State School, 81 Rawlings Rd, Deebing Heights.

For more information, contact David McCosh on 3282 4708. New players are welcome.

