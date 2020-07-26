Key Ipswich information

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

July 22: Stableford Medley.

Winners Division 1: 1st M. Strickfuss 39 pts; 2nd S. Kirby 38 pts; 3rd N. Long 37 pts ocb.

Winners Division 2: 1st N. Devenish 44 pts; 2nd D. Smith 43 pts; 3rd A. Knox 42 pts ocb.

NTP: 8th S. Hunt Hole in One; 18th G.Hooper 207cm.

Approach: 2nd K. Luinstra 198cm. BRD to: 32pts.

Rosewood

Results July 25: Single Stableford.

Winner: J Soppa 37 pts. R/up: D Butterfield 36 pts.

Run Down: To 33 pts.

Pin Shots: No 2 - Men: J Young 105cm, Ladies: M Boonstoppel 17cm (2nd shot). No 9: Men: (0-18) M Brown 720cm, (19-36) K Parker 25cm (2nd shot). Ladies: C McKenzie 97 cm (2nd shot). No 11: Men: J Soppa 545 cm, Ladies: L Johnston 1450cm. No 15: Men: A Timperley 721cm. Ladies: S Heise 276 cm (2nd shot).

Approach (No 1): Ladies: E Nelson 251cm.

4 Ball Matchplay winners: J Smith & T Stanford; S Browning & W Browning; D Green & M Clem; J Osborne & W Johnston; S Heise & P Brown.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

July 25: A double 600 metre shoot was attended by 21 members and two visitors.

A Grade: Ray Mortimer 104.10 (2) 106.10; John Hislop 105.09 (1) 106.09; Ken Lobwein 102.06 (4) 106.06; Rob Rush 103.09 (1) 104.09; Andrew Mayfield 102.08 (2) 104.08; Tony Logan 100.06 (2) 102.06.

B Grade: Glenn Rush 99.05 (4) 103.05; David Nicol 97.05 (6) 103.05; John Kippen 95.03 (5) 100.03; Shane Osborne 92.03 (5) 97.03.

F Standard: Harrison Long 107.01 (25) 132.01; Lee Webber 115.03 (11) 126.03; Brian Hansen 121.07 (4) 125.07; Glenn Rush 122.11 (1) 123.11; Lincoln Theuerkauf 115.07 (8) 123.07; Ivor Davidson 119.04 (4) 123.04; Damien Tansley 117.06 (4) 121.06; William Long 105.02 (10) 115.02; David Sidery 103.01 (-) 103.01; Riley Balderson 99.01 (-) 99.01.

F Open: Brett Long 116.04 (10) 126.04; Brian Hansen 123.10 (1) 124.10; Lana Mayfield 116.03 (3) 119.03.

Visitors: Bryce Gibbins (TR) 88.4; Les Austen (FS) 98.1.

Next week: 300 metres 1pm start.

CONTRIBUTIONS WELCOME

Sporting clubs in the Ipswich region are welcome to email regular fixtures, results and club information to the QT.

We are working on ways to continue sharing your valuable information on Ipswich’s digital platform.

To help us publish your information more quickly, please present it in a neat format, clearly highlighting the sport and your club name.

Avoid using excessive capital letters.

Photos are welcome from major events or featuring people in your submission.

Email your information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Thanks to club secretaries and volunteers already providing this important information.