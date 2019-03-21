Menu
Key highway now in focus for future upgrades

21st Mar 2019 12:16 AM
PLANNING is under way for the longer-term upgrade of the Warrego Highway to motorway standard from Dinmore to Helidon Spa.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the State Government was getting started on concept planning now to meet future demand.

"The four-lane Warrego Highway from Dinmore to Helidon Spa is the backbone of our growing region with traffic expected to double over the next 20 years," Mr Madden said.

"To meet future demand, the Palaszczuk Government is getting on with the job of developing plans for the interchanges and local service roads we'll need for a Warrego Motorway.

"By upgrading existing intersections with motorway-style interchanges we can increase the safety, efficiency and flood resilience of this critical link in the nation's freight network."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said with the Second Range Crossing nearing completion, the Warrego Highway would play an even greater role in connecting communities and keeping Queensland's freight moving.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said planning was already under way for safety works at key Warrego Highway intersections including $550,000 for the Haigslea-Amberley Rd.

