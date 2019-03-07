Key change to Ipswich hockey matches

Hancocks A-Grade coach and Ipswich Hockey Umpires Committee president Mark Eleison hopes the new four-quarter rule change is well received this season.

PLAYERS with weary legs will enjoy the extra break. Most Ipswich competition juniors will fall in line with the new rules.

But best of all, no major time will be lost when Ipswich Hockey launches its 17.5 minute quarters in the new season starting next week.

Ipswich Hockey Umpires Committee president Mark Eleison said the early feedback to the mandatory international rule change was positive.

But while some people prefer playing halves, the directive came from the FIH (International Hockey Federation), Hockey Australia and Hockey Queensland to implement quarters at grassroots level.

One option was to have 15 minute quarters in line with higher level tournaments where a 40 second timeout is given for penalty corners.

However, it was argued that would deny players valuable field time at local level, so Ipswich officials have opted for 17.5 minute quarters.

"The actual (FIH) rule has changed to say that a game will consist of four 15 minute quarters,'' Eleison said.

"What they do at major tournaments with television rights - to make sure that you are getting your 15 minute quarters or 15 minutes of actual play - they do the timeout rule for corners and when goals are scored.

"They've got the people that can manage the stoppage of the clock and things like that as well. Whereas at local level, we are a bit different.

"We don't have the resources to be stopping clocks on every field . . . so by having central timing, we just made it 17 and a half minute quarters and there will be no stoppages for goals or short corners.''

The new 17.5 minute four quarter rules will apply to all competitions except E-Grade (under 11). Those games will have 15 minute quarters.

Players will receive a two-minute break between the first and second, and third and fourth quarters. The halftime break will be five minutes.

Eleison hopes Ipswich's decision is well received, especially for juniors and in hot conditions.

"Having played the quarters from an umpiring point of view, the hardest thing is actually getting the players back on the field after two minutes,'' Eleison said. "That's something we've got to manage.''

Eleison said meetings in the lead-up to the new competition would explain expectations to umpires, coaches and club representatives.

He said 17.5 minute quarters had been introduced successfully in masters competitions in recent seasons.

The first match under the new rule will be played at 7pm on Friday March 15, between A-Grade men's side Easts and Wests.

Eleison meanwhile was pleased with the number of junior umpires coming through.

He was also happy to welcome Ipswich's international whistleblower Steve Rogers back to the local competition.

Rogers and another respected umpire Jess Fox will work as senior vice-presidents on the umpire committee.

They will be supported by Paul Hardie (treasurer), Leanne Haley (secretary) and Leonie Young (development co-ordinator).

"It's good to have Dodger (Rogers) back,'' Eleison said.

"There's a wealth of knowledge there and between him, myself and Leonie in the development role, we'll get up to speed.''