Spacey faces new sex assault probe

More sex assault allegations have been made against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey. Picture: AFP

THE Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey.

District Attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling said today that sheriff's investigators presented the allegations to prosecutors on April 5.

There were no further details immediately available.

The former House of Cards star has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous men in the US and in England. Scotland Yard is investigating at least three sexual assault complaints against the Oscar winner.

More sex assault allegations against Kevin Spacey have surfaced. Picture: AFP

British media have reported that the 58-year-old actor is also under police investigation for sexual assault in London.

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp was the first accuser to go public with his story. Rapp alleged in October that Spacey made a pass at him when he was 14 years old during a party at Spacey's New York apartment in 1986.

Spacey was 26 at the time.

Spacey released a controversial statement in which he simultaneously came out and said he did not remember behaving inappropriately with Rapp.

"If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," he said

Spacey and his father Thomas Geoffrey Fowler. Picture: AFP

In the UK, Spacey is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a man in 2005 in the Central London borough of Westminster, and men in the South London borough of Lambeth, in 2005 and 2008.

Spacey's fall from grace was swift and fierce.

He was fired from his Netflix series "House of Cards" and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's film "All the Money in the World." Plummer went on to earn Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for the role. Robin Wright will lead the upcoming sixth and final season of "House of Cards." Spacey's reps declined to comment.

Kevin Spacey's brother Randy Fowler said the Hollywood star had a ‘creepy’ relationship with his mother. Picture: Facebook

SPACEY: 'WORSE THAN NAZI RAPIST FATHER'

Earlier this year, the brother of Kevin Spacey claims the shamed Hollywood star is "worse" than their Nazi rapist father and also accuses him of having a "creepy" relationship with their mother in a bombshell new book.

The Sun reported that Randy Fowler also reveals how he almost killed their abusive and racist dad - whom he nicknamed The Creature for his inhuman behaviour - after he had raped Randy over 50 times when he was only 14.

The book was published just weeks after Oscar-winning Spacey faced a slew of sex allegations from men - some of who were only teenagers at the time of the alleged assaults.

Now in Randy's first interview since the explosive book came out, the 62-year-old told The Sun Online: "I heard Kevin checked himself into some sex addiction clinic - well excuse me but you're in the wrong building. It's far more serious than that."

"Kevin was a king on his throne but he has now been dethroned by all these allegations; taking advantage of people using his wealth and power.

Spacey and his father Thomas Geoffrey Fowler. Picture: AFP

"All my life I thought I had protected Kevin from my father and it turns out it's all for nothing because he's worse than my father, The Creature.

"He's worse because he had wealth and power and with that you get influence.

"The first few chapters of my book slice Kevin a thousand cuts but this is the truth. This is how child abuse affects people and if Kevin doesn't like it, too bad."

In the book, entitled A Moment In Time, Randy documents years of abuse in which his Nazi-sympathising father Thomas Fowler beat him, whipped him and emotionally abused him from the age of 6 before he started sexually assaulting him at age 14.

"He would push me up against the wall and sodomise me," he said.

"My mother would be banging on the door saying 'What's going on in there?'

"And he'd have his hand on my neck telling me to shut up and she'd just walk away.

This was happening two or three times a week.

"I always thought I saved my brother from him but since all these allegations have come out against him I have started to wonder whether he was abused too.

"But seeing as though he never speaks to me I'll probably never know."