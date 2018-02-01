Kevin Rudd to sue ABC over home insulation 'lie'

Kevin Rudd says he is taking legal action against the ABC.

Kevin Rudd says he is taking legal action against the ABC. Sharyn O'Neill

FORMER Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says he is suing the ABC over claims he ignored safety warnings over the botched home insulation scheme.

The claims were made after the ABC obtained thousands of top secret and classified Cabinet files.

The ABC reports today that ASIO officers have move to secure the files in early morning operations in Canberra and Brisbane.

The ABC reported Mr Rudd was warned of "critical risks" in the home insulation scheme introduced by his government.

Four insulation installers, including one from Rockhampton, died during the scheme's rollout.

But Mr Rudd said any allegation he ignored safety was a lie.

The former prime minister said the cabinet document reported by the ABC was considered by the Royal Commission into the Home Insulation Scheme ordered by the Abbott government in 2014, which made no findings against him.

Mr Rudd said he told this to the ABC before it published and that he had begun legal proceedings.