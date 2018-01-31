Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard warned on home insulation risks

Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard and two senior Labor ministers were warned about "critical risks" of the home insulation scheme before the deaths of four young installers, a cabinet report obtained by the ABC has revealed.

The infamous Energy Efficient Homes Package rolled out subsidised insulation as part of an economic stimulus package.

After four installation workers died in separate incidents from electrocution and hyperthermia, the stimulus package was discontinued in February 2010.

In 2014, Mr Rudd told a royal commission into the home insulation program the rollout would have been delayed had cabinet been warned of the safety risks.

"Right through until February 2010 … each of the monthly reports said that the Energy Efficiency program of the government was on track," he said.

He said he did not know why public servants had not raised safety concerns.

But a report to cabinet from April 6, 2009, does warn of "critical risks" associated with the program. It does not specify whether any of these were safety concerns.

