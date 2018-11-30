Kerry O'Brien returns to Ipswich, where his career started

Former ABC journalist Kerry O'Brien visited Ipswich on Thursday to launch his book. Kerry started his career as a journalist at The Queensland Times and he visited the former office on the corner of Brisbane and Ellenborough Street to see where his old office was.

STANDING on the corner of a busy Ipswich CBD intersection, Kerry O'Brien casts his eye up to the two-storey building where his respected journalism career started.

Well before he became a staple in the evenings of Australians, the veteran ABC journalist was a "D-grade” reporter at the Queensland Times.

The six-time Walkley award-winning journalist returned to Ipswich this week for the latest stop on a national tour to promote his memoir.

He toured the QT's old Brisbane St building and recalled where he sat as a cub reporter in 1967 - blissfully unaware of the journey that lay ahead.

Mr O'Brien has had a front-row seat to almost all of the significant events since the Second World War.

He has sat in rooms across from Nelson Mandela, Barrack Obama, Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher; probing their actions and views of the world.

In 1995 Mr O'Brien joined the ABC's national 7.30 Report, where he would remain for 15 years; prosecuting the policies and politics of Paul Keating, John Howard, Kevin Rudd and their respective governments.

He earlier had stints as a senior journalist at Four Corners, political editor at the Ten Network and inaugural presenter on the ABC's Lateline.

Mr O'Brien started in Ipswich in the late 1960s after a brief stint as a cadet journalist at Brisbane's Channel 9.

"When I came here, suddenly, I was out doing practically everything along with every other journalist in the place,” he said of Ipswich. I was out doing general rounds, courts, the shire councils... it was a very fast learning curve.”

The same fundamentals Mr O'Brien applied to the nation's leaders decades later on the 7.30 Report were based on his learnings of Ipswich's councils.

"The point about shire politics is that the dynamics are exactly the same - the internal dynamics of how politics is practised - is exactly the same as whether you were covering state politics or federal politics or politics in Washington,” he said.

"There was horse trading... wheeling and dealing and there was classical political debate across the chamber.

"I didn't realise it at the time but it was my introduction to politics.”

It was timing that resulted in Mr O'Brien working in Ipswich.

He resigned from Channel Nine earlier to work at Rupert Murdoch's The Australian.

Mr O'Brien never got a chance to roll up his sleeves for the national broadsheet.

Three days before he was due to start, the young cadet was one of 37 journalists made redundant.

"I was a casualty before I started,” he laughed.

From working for Gough Whitlam to the Iraq War, his 880-page memoir gives readers an insider account on how the sands of history shift.

"It struck me that it might be very useful to reflect on the times I've lived through, be able to bring readers in close to many of those moments,” he said.

"I think, particularly given our incredible capacity to forget history, I think the times in many ways are going to become more tumultuous.

"They're going to be less and less predictable, we can already see how democracy is under pressure.”

As he stands on the main street of the city, passers-by continue to stop and take a second glimpse at the recognisable face.

It continues to be a warm place for the veteran reporter.

"My memories of the old QT days are very fond ones,” he said.

As for his next project, Mr O'Brien remains uncertain.

"I'll let the dust settle on this first and get some clear air through Christmas and into the New Year then see what happens,” he said.

Kerry O'Brien, A Memoir, is available at book stores and online; $44.95.