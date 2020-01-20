Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Kerr surrounded by teammates after scoring for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr surrounded by teammates after scoring for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Soccer

Kerr opens Chelsea account in thumping win

20th Jan 2020 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Matildas skipper Sam Kerr has opened her Women's Super League account as Chelsea hammered league leaders Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park.

Kerr nodded home a deep cross from Norwegian winger Guro Reiten on 13 minutes to put the Blues 2-0 up shortly after Bethany England had given Chelsea an early lead on Sunday.

A stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the area from Sophie Ingle increased Chelsea's lead seven minutes later to stun the hosts who had lost just once this season and won their last five matches.

 

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her first goal for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring her first goal for Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

Reigning champions Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro, found themselves 4-0 down after 68 minutes when Reiten headed past Manuela Zinsberger from close range.

 

 

Beth Mead grabbed a consolation for the Gunners but Chelsea closed the game out in efficient manner to wrap up a third successive victory.

 

Sam Kerr takes a selfie with a fan after the game. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Sam Kerr takes a selfie with a fan after the game. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

 

The Blues sit a point behind new leaders Manchester City, who usurped Arsenal on goal difference after beating Birmingham 2-0.

But Emma Hayes' side have a game in hand.

More Stories

Show More
chelsea sam kerr womens super league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        premium_icon Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        Crime When sentenced to jail she broke down in tearful distress when led from the dock to...

        IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        premium_icon Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        Council News ‘Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right...