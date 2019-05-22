Menu
Samantha Kerr in action for Peth Glory against Canberra United early this year in Perth. Picture: Richard Wainwright/AAP
Soccer

Kerr judged world's third-best women footballer by public

by Fox Sports
22nd May 2019 5:35 PM

MATILDAS star Sam Kerr has finished third in the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award.

Kerr landed the podium finish on public vote behind Danish striker Pernille Harder and winner Ada Hegerberg, who claims the award just days after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League final.

The Lyon superstar also claimed this accolade in 2017 and was named the inaugural winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or last year.

"It's a roller-coaster of feelings. It's amazing," Hegerberg said.

It is the second year in a row Kerr has come in third in the BBC award.

She was beaten by England's Lucy Bronze and Dutch forward Lieke Martens in the 2018 edition.

The Aussie will be hoping to go two better next year, and can give her chances a boost as she leads the Matildas at the World Cup in France next month.

