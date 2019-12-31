Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
The wait is over. Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has hit the ground running as she presses for her much-anticipated debut for English giants Chelsea .
Sport

Kerr-boom! Matildas star ready to light up England

by Nicholas Rupolo
31st Dec 2019 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Look out England, one of the world's best players is about to go Kerr-boom.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr arrived in London after a long-haul flight from the US and was eager to impress Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, completing a full training session on her second day in the country.

Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.
Sam Kerr has wasted no time getting acquainted with Chelsea’s set-up.

 

 

 

Kerr could make her debut for the English powerhouse on Sunday against Reading in the FA Women's Super League.

She had to wait for the opening of the mid-season transfer window before she could play her first match.

The Australian ace signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the London club in November for reportedly close to $2 million.

Chelsea are well within reach of the FA WSL title, in third position and four points behind league leaders Arsenal, who are coached by Australian Joe Montemurro.

 

Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.
Sam Kerr could make her debut this weekend.

 

Kerr joins a star-studded roster spearheaded by England national team players Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, as well as captain Magdalena Eriksson.

chelsea matildas miranda kerr soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

      Top Stories

        Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        premium_icon Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        Weather Combined dam levels across the southeast have dropped a further 0.3 per cent since December 20.

        Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        premium_icon Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        Weather Ipswich is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime...

        Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        premium_icon Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        Breaking The driver has taken out part of one home and the fence of another house.

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After six months in the pound, this pooch finds a home.