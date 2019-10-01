Kerbside collector raids new home build

A woman scavenging from kerbside collections has appeared in court for stealing from a house under construction.

A woman scavenging from kerbside collections has appeared in court for stealing from a house under construction. Contributed.

SCOUTING neighbourhoods for kerbside collection items turned into blatant theft when a scavenging woman helped herself to the bathroom plumbing from a new house under construction.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told an Ipswich court Aleisha Reader was intercepted at Goodna while driving a ute with no rear registration plate.

He said the rear tray of the ute held a pile of plumbing equipment including various fittings, shower heads, and taps that were still in their original packaging.

She also had rolls of electrical cable.

Sen-Const Spargo said police later received a complaint about the theft of a car registration plate from Forest Lake.

It matched the plate police saw on the front of Reader's ute.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court the woman, Aleisha Yvonne Reader, 35, originally from Deception Bay, pleaded guilty to being in unlawful possession of stolen property at Goodna on August 22; and receiving tainted property.

Sen-Const Spargo said police received a complaint on August 22 about a break and enter at Spring Mountain.

Various household fittings and plumbing had been stolen from a new house.

He said when intercepted, Reader's ute also held an NBN Smart Modem that police suspected had been stolen.

"She failed to give police an explanation as to how she came into possession of the property,” Sen-Const Spargo said.

Defence lawyer John Wilson said Reader was born in Ballina and went to school in Nambour.

In 2009, the hospitality worker fell off a roof and suffered spinal fractures and serious leg injuries.

She now receives a $1200 fortnightly disability pension.

Mr Wilson said Reader supplements her income by driving around and picking up discarded items left out for kerbside collection.

"She instructs that she walked onto a job site and identified items she thought it would be a good idea to take,” he said.

Mr Wilson said it appeared to have been out of character for her. She later returned all the items.

He said Reader on that day was given police infringement notices totalling $1785, including fines for a defective vehicle and using false plates.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Reader had no prior criminal convictions.

"You realise the foolishness of this course of action and consequences,” she said.

Ms MacCallum placed Reader on a $600 good behaviour bond for six months.

No conviction was recorded.