KERBSIDE collection begins on Monday for certain suburbs.

Ipswich City Council is slowly moving through the area and collection will be on Monday for residents in the following suburbs; Amberley, Basin Pocket, North Tivoli, Redbank, Rosewood, Walloon and West Ipswich.

Items must be placed on the kerb by Monday.

No sharp or dangerous objects are to be placed on the kerb.

There are restrictions, see www.ipswich.qld.gov.au for more information.