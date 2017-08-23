Kerbside collection junk could result in compliance action

IPSWICH residents who still have junk on their footpath after the kerbside collection truck has been and gone have to clean it up themselves or risk compliance action.
A number of Ipswich streets are lined with broken and discarded furniture, TVs, childrens toys and other kinds of junk weeks after the Ipswich City Council service ended in their area.
While some suburbs including Redbank Plains, Flinders View, North Ipswich and Brassall have until as late as September to put out their junk, others, including Silkstone, are still littered with rubbish after the kerbside collection period ended.
Waste spokesman Cr David Morrison said residents who did not remove ineligible items from the kerbside would risk compliance action.
"Residents who leave ineligible items out for collection or place items out for collection after council has visited their street or suburb are sent a letter advising they have seven days to remove the rubbish from the kerbside and dispose of it accordingly," he said.
"If a resident does not remove the rubbish, further steps can be taken to have the items removed."
Brookwater, Grandchester, Karrabin, Mount Forbes, Mount Mort, Springfield and Yamanto have until September 15 to have their rubbish removed.
Collection ends on September 8 in Bundamba, Churchill, Chuwar, Ebbw Vale, Ebenezer and Jeebropilly.
Booval, Brassall, Muirlea, Mutdapilly, Springfield Lakes, Raceview, Willowbank, Augustine Heights, Blacksoil, Flinders View, Lower Mount Walker, North Booval, North Ipswich, Swanbank and Redbank Plains also have a few days of the service left in their area.
Kerbside collection in all other Ipswich suburbs has already ended.
Kerbside collection rules:
- Items must be no more than two cubic metres in volume (equal to one small box trailer)
- Items must be able to be easily and safely lifted by two people
- NO sharp or dangerous objects will be collected
- Keep the piles tidy on the kerb so the footpath or roadway is kept clear
- Doors must be removed from refrigerators and cupboards
- Outdoor play equipment must be dismantled
- Items must be placed on the footpath the weekend prior to the start of each suburb's collection
- Items placed on the footpath during or after the scheduled collection will not be collected
- Residents who place items on the footpath earlier than the required time frame may be requested to remove them until collection commences
- For health and safety reasons, items not properly prepared will not be collected
- View/download the kerbside collection flyer for your suburb below and refer to preparation guidelines for various items