Kerbside collection junk could result in compliance action

IPSWICH residents who still have junk on their footpath after the kerbside collection truck has been and gone have to clean it up themselves or risk compliance action.

A number of Ipswich streets are lined with broken and discarded furniture, TVs, childrens toys and other kinds of junk weeks after the Ipswich City Council service ended in their area.

While some suburbs including Redbank Plains, Flinders View, North Ipswich and Brassall have until as late as September to put out their junk, others, including Silkstone, are still littered with rubbish after the kerbside collection period ended.

Waste spokesman Cr David Morrison said residents who did not remove ineligible items from the kerbside would risk compliance action.

"Residents who leave ineligible items out for collection or place items out for collection after council has visited their street or suburb are sent a letter advising they have seven days to remove the rubbish from the kerbside and dispose of it accordingly," he said.

"If a resident does not remove the rubbish, further steps can be taken to have the items removed."

Brookwater, Grandchester, Karrabin, Mount Forbes, Mount Mort, Springfield and Yamanto have until September 15 to have their rubbish removed.

Collection ends on September 8 in Bundamba, Churchill, Chuwar, Ebbw Vale, Ebenezer and Jeebropilly.

Booval, Brassall, Muirlea, Mutdapilly, Springfield Lakes, Raceview, Willowbank, Augustine Heights, Blacksoil, Flinders View, Lower Mount Walker, North Booval, North Ipswich, Swanbank and Redbank Plains also have a few days of the service left in their area.

Kerbside collection in all other Ipswich suburbs has already ended.

Kerbside collection rules: