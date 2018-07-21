Kerbs, gravel and fencing: Raceway receives vital upgrades

Jamie Whincup throws his Red Bull rocket into turn six during the first practice session of the Ipswich SuperSprint.

LONG-AWAITED upgrades have been finalised to make Queensland Raceway safer for drivers and spectators.

After years of discussions between circuit operators and the Confederation of Australian Motorsport, the nation's peak motorsport body, upgrades have been finished.

Additional tyre barriers have been installed and gravel traps have been improved to catch out-of-control cars.

The kerb on the exit of turn two has been slightly extended, allowing drivers to push their cars wider through the corner and then down the long back straight.

When drivers reach the end of the straight they are also greeted with slightly-different scenery to last year's event.

Drivers approaching turn three have been forced to pick a new spot for braking, thanks to the new upgrades - including a debris fence for safety.

A new grandstand has also been installed for spectators at turn one.

More circuit upgrades are expected to come.

This week Councillor Paul Tully said the council must remain committed to improving the facility after a $220million extension to the circuit was shelved earlier this year.

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup hopes to claw back points from championship leader Scott McLaughlin this weekend.

"No doubt our opposition are going to throw everything at us this weekend after Townsville,” he told Fox Motorsport.

"Cars are quick, the new ZB (Commodore), we're finally getting on top of it and maximising the massive potential that the ZB has.”