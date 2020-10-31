BUNDY DEATH: Call for dashcam footage as victim named

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: A forensic investigation of the Kepnock Rd house and crime scene is currently underway. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

The 36-year-old victim of yesterday's stabbing at Kepnock has been identified as Lisa Hund.

Police responding a triple-0 call shortly before 9am yesterday found Ms Hund dead at a Kepnock St address.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said it appeared Ms Hund had "bled out at the scene" and revealed the triple-0 call was made by "Grandma", the victim's mother.

"The deceased's mum, she attended the house at about 8.30am in the morning, it was a prearranged meeting with her daughter and grandson; they were going shopping for the day," he said.

Police believe the weapon used was found near the victim in the house.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford in Bundaberg today provides more information about the murder in Kepnock yesterday. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

He said the Ms Lund and her 16-year-old son were the only two people who resided at the house.

At this stage no one has been arrested or is in custody in relation to the matter.

"Yesterday we interviewed both Grandma and the 16-year-old son, they've been very helpful with our inquiries," he said.

"We've also conducted door knocks of the area and spoken to several people around the particular house.

A forensic examination of the house is underway today, with local detectives and uniform staff carrying out investigations with the assistance of officers from the Intel section, Maryborough Tactical Crime Squad, Homicide Investigation Unit and Brisbane forensics.

"We have a full forensic team from Brisbane at the house at this point in time and they'll be working throughout today, tomorrow and the next couple of days to fully analyse the crime scene," he said.

Det Insp Pettiford said police were extending their enquiries further and were interested in speaking to anyone who was on Kepnock Rd between the Kepnock State High School and McVeigh St yesterday from 7am-9am.

This includes parents that may have been dropping their children off to the nearby Kepnock State High School.

"[We're] particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious and also, we're after dashcam footage," he said.

Anyone who was in that area between 7am and 9am with a dashcam set up is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and not to view the footage themselves.

"It's a very busy road, that period of time is school drop-off time so we're hopefully that there will be a large amount of people that have dashcam in their car," he said.

"We don't believe there's any risk to the community, we ask people not to panic.

"We don't have someone running around the streets of Bundaberg with a knife, we have uncovered a knife at the scene so that should put the public's mind at ease."

He said yesterday Kepnock State High School was put into lockdown for a short period of time yesterday.

Police officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at a Kepnock St address yesterday. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

"The school obtained information from a student about a person in the vicinity with blood and carrying a knife and then school activated their normal, correct procedures and locked down the school until it was safe," he said.

"Police then determined that there was no one in that locality fitting that description and carrying a knife; we've since ascertained that, that information was in fact false.

"I'll reiterate that the school acted very well and very appropriately under the circumstances to ensure all their students were safe."