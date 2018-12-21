Keoghs hand over reins of cultural group to new blood

ALL CHANGE: Hedy and Pat Keogh (right) will take a step back from Ipswich Multicultural Projects and allowipeople like Ken Weaver (left) to join the committee.

ALL CHANGE: Hedy and Pat Keogh (right) will take a step back from Ipswich Multicultural Projects and allowipeople like Ken Weaver (left) to join the committee. Rob Williams

AFTER a quarter of a century heading up Ipswich Multicultural Projects, Pat and Hedy Keogh are taking a step back.

Mrs Keogh said the couple was not retiring, but would not be as active in the organisation the pair started 25 years ago.

"We're getting older. I think we need new blood, but I don't want it to close,” Mrs Keogh said.

The couple moved to Ipswich after marrying 25 years ago. They formed the group to bring together multicultural groups.

"Pat's Irish and I'm Armenian. When we wanted to do anything, we had to go to Brisbane,” she said.

Mrs Keogh said Ipswich had a diverse community.

"There's about 120 different cultures in Ipswich. A lot of them keep to themselves. It's amazing when they do come out and enjoy themselves,” she said.

The couple has hosted international cafes, markets, bingo and drumming lessons under the IMP banner.

"We started at the studio at the back of our house,” Mrs Keogh said.

"Now we've done 87 international cafes.”

The cafes promoted cultures like Irish, Welsh, Middle Eastern and Italian among many others.

But this year, as numbers started to dwindle, the Keogh's decided to stop hiring halls for the events.

"We weren't charging a lot for doing three-course meals, hiring halls and entertainment,” she said.

Mr and Mrs Keogh have found new people to take control of IMP.

Banshees Bar and Art space owners Ken and Nina Weaver will become president and treasurer while Tim Jordan will be the new secretary.

Mrs Keogh will remain on the board as the vice-president. The handover will take place next week.

Mr Weaver said he and his wife decided to help run IMP to continue the great work the organisation has done in the community.

"Ipswich Multicultural Projects has done a lot of good for many years,” Mr Weaver said.

"They've been putting on events and have a long history of cultural and arts events.

"They've sown the seed for others to come forward.”

Mrs Weaver said she will host a meet-and-greet event for the community next year and hoped to increase membership.

"We'll hold a drumming circle and workshops throughout the year,” she said.

Entertainers Mr and Mrs Keogh are excited to now have time to concentrate on their own performances.

Mrs Keogh dances while Mr Keogh is a drummer.

They have performed at Roma Street Festival, Ipswich Festival and Mosaic Festival this year.